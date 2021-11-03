It looks like a great way to unplug…

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has just announced that a new tourism project called Nomad will be launching in the cultural-rich city.

Nomad’s target audiences are adventure enthusiasts of all ages and families who are looking for a chance to unplug from the daily grind. The first-of-its-kind project in the region will see guests holidaying across the coasts, mountains and deserts of Sharjah in travel trailers.

The new project will accommodate those looking for a short adventure or a long stay while offering up the best that Sharjah has to offer. Think along the lines of diverse landscapes, coastal nooks and natural attractions. The airstream travel trailers will take guests anywhere from the rugged mountains of Khorfakkan to the vibrant deserts of Mleiha or the pristine beaches of Hamriyah.

Additionally, there will be a number of unique activities, routes and experiences as well across all seasons.

The trailers will be packed with eco-friendly and modern comforts and amenities and the environment-friendly features will ensure that they will leave minimal environmental impact behind. Shurooq has added that it will not interfere with or negatively affect the flora and fauna of the surrounding area.

HE Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, stated, ‘The launch of Nomad marks the start of a first-of-its-kind world-class outdoor activity in the region to inspire adventure any time of the year.’

He added, ‘The freedom that the Nomad offers – in terms of holidaying throughout the year amid the majestic settings of a mountain or sand dune, and in the comfort of a well-equipped, contemporary designed trailer, will attract those looking for an authentic experience and spur tourism activity in the region to greater heights.’

Al Sarkal also stated that since Sharjah is an emirate rich in natural splendour and no matter what the season, there will be something new to do and see.

We will let you know as soon as we have more information on the opening date.

Images: Shurooq