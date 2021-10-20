Well, apart from exploring Mleiha Fossil Rock and the desert by the day, you can dune bash, horse rise or visit a camel farm at Mleiha Center.

As the sun starts to set, enjoy coffee and gear up for star stargazing opportunities. With the lack of light pollution in the region, you will be treated to stunning views of the night sky.

What about meals?

At the venue, you won’t spot any cafes or restaurants. However, when you book your glamping experience, you will be asked to book your meals with options available for non-vegetarians, vegetarians and seafood fans.

All accommodations have a self-help pre-installed gas-fired barbeque facility on the terrace and the raw food will be delivered to your room. Yep, you know what that means – it’s barbecue time.