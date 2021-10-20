Moon Retreat by Mysk is now open and it looks out of this world
We can’t wait to check-in…
Glamping season is back and opening just in time is this new luxury glamping site set in the shadows of Fossil Rock admits the sun dunes of Mleiha, Sharjah.
The family-friendly Moon Retreat is home to 10 single-bed domes, two units of one-bedroom tents and four family tents. They all come with views of the Al Faya Mountains and the desert, a terrace where you can barbecue and most of them have temperature-controlled pools.
So, what can you do at Moon Retreat?
Well, apart from exploring Mleiha Fossil Rock and the desert by the day, you can dune bash, horse rise or visit a camel farm at Mleiha Center.
As the sun starts to set, enjoy coffee and gear up for star stargazing opportunities. With the lack of light pollution in the region, you will be treated to stunning views of the night sky.
What about meals?
At the venue, you won’t spot any cafes or restaurants. However, when you book your glamping experience, you will be asked to book your meals with options available for non-vegetarians, vegetarians and seafood fans.
All accommodations have a self-help pre-installed gas-fired barbeque facility on the terrace and the raw food will be delivered to your room. Yep, you know what that means – it’s barbecue time.
This experience launched mid-October and with the winter season just around the corner, start planning your trip and making your bookings as soon as possible. Prices start with Dhs1,770 plus taxes on a half board basis for the domes (without pool). Make your bookings here.
Moon Retreat, Mleiha, Sharjah, myskhotels.com @shurooqsharjah
Images: Mysk Hotels