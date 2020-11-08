Two of Dubai’s beautiful bars made the top 100…

The annual World’s 50 Best Bars list has revealed its 2020 ranking of the best bars in the world, and one we all know and love has made the list. Sitting at number 23 is DIFC’s Zuma, up a huge 39 places from 62 in 2019. The restaurant and lounge, which celebrated 12 years in Dubai in 2020, is the highest ranked venue in the MENA region.

An additional list covers the bars ranked 51-100 and another Dubai favourite made the cut. Galaxy Bar in DIFC was a new entry this year, which made it to the 67th spot in the World’s Best 100 Bars. Zuma’s 23rd ranking is the highest spot a Dubai bar has managed to secure.

Since opening in 2008, Zuma Dubai has become one of the city’s best loved and most successful venues. No matter what evening you visit, whether it be for their delicious, izakaya-style Japanese cuisine in the restaurant, or a famed Zuma cocktail complete with branded spherical ice cube, you’re guaranteed an electric ambience, impeccable service and an all-round brilliant time.

Regarding the ranking, 50 Best Bars said: “Though Zuma is a global hospitality brand, there is something individual about Zuma Dubai. Any night of the week expect crowds – this bar throbs under its popularity, yet the drinks and service never suffer. As its leader, Jimmy Barratt – celebrating 12 years with the bar in 2020 – says, Zuma Dubai is “craft cocktails, on steroids”. But while the vibe remains high-octane and the service on point, the style of the cocktails has evolved in recent years.”

Elsewhere on the list, this year the top spot goes to London’s Connaught Bar, stealing the position from last year’s winner Dandelyan bar, also London-based. Many of the best bars are from London, but you’ll also find venues from Singapore, New York, Argentina, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Barcelona and more on the list.