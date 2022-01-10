From brunches to alfresco breakfasting…

The weekend is almost upon us, but it’s feeling a little different this time. For most of us, the weekends have changed from Friday and Saturday, to Saturday and Sunday. As always, we have a handy list of helpful tips of fabulous things for you to do in Dubai this weekend, from free and wholesome activities to a new restaurant and a Sunday roast.

Here’s our pick…

Friday, January 7

Check out an exciting new restaurant

Brand-new Japanese-Peruvian eatery, Clay Dubai, is set to open its doors this Friday, January 7, on Bluewaters Island. Not only does Clay Dubai offer its visitors gorgeous indoor seating and a contemporary bar, there are four outdoor terraces with sea and Ain Dubai views. Dishes combine flavours and inspiration from both Japan and Peru, and include options from the barbecue and grill or cooked in the traditional Japanese style of robatayaki, as well as plenty of raw creations.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

Start the weekend with a purse-friendly ladies’ night

Modern Belgian spot Le Petit Belge offers plenty of deals for ladies on Wednesdays and Fridays. Girls can opt for unlimited drinks for Dhs100, or three complimentary drinks when you spend Dhs100 on food, a two course meal with five selected cocktails for Dhs159, or a three-course meal inclusive of five selected cocktails for Dhs189.

Pullman JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Fridays from 6pm. Tel: (04) 242 7794. lepetitbelge.com

Eat vegan with this brilliant meal deal

Doing Veganuary 2022? Forget a ‘vegan menu’, Farzi Cafe has launched a ‘clean eating body revival menu’ for the month of January. It inlcudes nutrient-packed smoothies and juices, marinated vegan kebabs, salads and more. Available from January 1 through to January 31 team Farzi has launched a limited-edition wellbeing menu package priced at Dhs75 for two dishes with a free smoothie or juice, or Dhs90 for three dishes and a free smoothie or juice.

Farzi Cafe, Mall of the Emirates or City Walk. Tel: (0)50 407 5590 or visit farzicafe.ae.

Saturday, January 8

Soak up the sun at a free public beach

January is usually the month to save those pennies, so it’s good to know that Dubai has a few public beaches that are free to use. Pack up the spare clothes, towel and mat and head to options such as The Beach at JBR (a perennial favourite), Kite Beach, Al Sufouh Beach which, though tricky to find, will reward you with peaceful waters and beautiful views.

Tuck into all-you-can-eat breakfast with a view

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or a fresh juice for Dhs75. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls. Your four-legged friends are welcome to join you too.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available 8am to 4pm weekdays, 8am to 12pm weekends, from Dhs75. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

Treat yourself to the ultimate spa and pool day

There’s no better time than post-Christmas and New Year celebrations to relax and recharge yourself. The fun and futuristic AWAY Spa at W Dubai, The Palm, is offering a 60-minute massage, followed by a main course and beverage, plus you’ll enjoy complimentary access to WET (pool), the beach, FIT (gym) and the indoor Squash Courts, all for Dhs599.

AWAY Spa at W Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily excluding Saturdays, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. marriott.com

Go bowling

Round up your mates for a fun day of fun, games and competition at Brass Monkey. It’s set over a gigantic two-story space complete with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, two dining concepts and so much more. Downstairs you’ll find the bowling alley and old arcade games. Upstairs there’s three pool and snooker tables, basketball machines, a dedicated game room with more arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. Bowling is priced from Dhs65 per person, per game.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai0, open daily 4pm to 1am, bowling priced from Dhs65 per person, per game, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial

Sunday, January 9

Enjoy a Sunday roast…actually on Sunday

Now the weekends have changed to Saturday and Sunday, it means we can actually legitimately enjoy a Sunday afternoon roast. Check out popular (and fairly new) Irish pub McCafferty’s JVC, which serves up a hearty roast dinner, available every single day from 12pm, priced at Dhs120 inclusive of a house beverage.

McCafferty’s JVC, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, open daily 11am to 2am. Tel: (0)55 784 9220. @mccaffertysjvc

‘Meet’ your favourite celebrities

If you haven’t already checked out Madame Tussauds Dubai, why not give it a visit this weekend? Fool your friends with snaps alongside some of the world’s biggest celebrities (made out of wax). At the recently-opened Bluewaters Island venue, you’ll find Rihanna, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and even Queen Elizabeth II.

Madame Tussauds Dubai, Bluewaters, Sun to Thur 12pm to 8pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 8pm, Dhs135. madametussauds.com

See Burj Khalifa’s amazing laser shows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa by Emaar (@burjkhalifa)



The iconic Burj Khalifa is (almost) replicating its world-famous New Year’s Eve laser shows until the end of March, 2022. The shows’ stylish and energetic lighting choreography blends with a colourful kaleidoscope of images displayed on the Burj Khalifa. Whilst you’re there, make sure to check out the much-loved fountain shows too. Best of all, it’s free, and let’s face it, we could all do with a few more free activities in January.

Burj Khalifa Light Show, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Wed to Sun 7.45pm, 8.15pm and 9.45pm, free @burjkhalifa

Images: Social/provided