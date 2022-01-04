It can be found on Bluewaters Island…

It’s no secret that Dubai is a haven for foodies, with an ever-changing, restaurant scene to satisfy even the most diverse of palettes. The latest new haunt to hit up is brand-new Japanese-Peruvian eatery, Clay Dubai, which is set to open its doors this weekend on Bluewaters Island.

The original Clay restaurant can be found in Bahrain, and after two years of success, it’s bringing that Japanese-Peruvian flair to Dubai. Not only does Clay Dubai offer its visitors gorgeous indoor seating and a contemporary bar, there are four outdoor terraces with sea and Ain Dubai views.

No attention to detail has been spared when it comes to the aesthetics, which seamlessly blend 19th century Japanese and Peruvian styles together. Sleek marble table tops juxtapose with rich fabrics, from orange velvet to plush mahogany leather. Leafy green plants are everywhere you look.

Visitors can enjoy expertly-crafted ‘old and new world’ cocktails at the bar area or on high tables overlooking the brilliant views offered by Bluewaters Island. In the restaurant area, there are plenty of cushy booths for larger parties or smaller tables for a more intimate setting.

The cuisine to be served at the new restaurant is called ‘Nikkei’ which is the name of the group of Japanese people who settled in Peru over one hundred years ago. The dishes combine flavours and inspiration from both cultures and include options from the barbecue and grill or cooked in the traditional Japanese style of robatayaki, as well as plenty of raw creations.

Jolbi Huacho, Head Chef from Peru, Clay, said: “With every taste and texture, Clay tells a story, of travel and discovery. Clay Dubai is one more opportunity for us to share the incredible cuisine that is Nikkei, and the magical experience that is Clay.”

Clay Dubai officially opens this weekend, and we can’t wait to check it out…

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

Images: Provided