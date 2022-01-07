Here’s where to make the most of the gorgeous Dubai sunshine…

After weeks of weather uncertainty, glorious blue skies and breezy summer days are back. So where better to head than a new outdoor restaurant in Dubai? From beachside dining to front row at the Dubai Fountain show, here are 7 gorgeous new spots to gather your foodie crew at.

Urla

Downtown’s new hotspot URLA has one of the most enviable spots in the area for watching the Dubai Fountain show. Housed in Address Downtown, it’s got an oh-so-Instagrammable central bar complete with an impressive art installation – a dazzling tree of lights. An overgrown juniper bonsai, the incredible tree stands an impressive 18 foot tall and 20 foot wide and is one of only a handful of similar creations in the world. By day, guests at URLA will see a towering yet dormant Bonsai Tree but by night, the tree comes to life, with more than 11,000 individually addressable, full-colour LEDs turning each of its 1,000 leaves changing colour to the sounds and rhythm of the music. Come camera ready.

Urla, Address Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 554 5997 @urla

Bar du Port

The first of a duo of concepts coming to the new Dubai Harbour development is Bar Du Port, a pretty new bar with bohemian décor, inspired by the Ligurian Riviera, Côte d’Azur and scenic Greek isles. With outdoor tables overlooking the harbour, yachts and Dubai Marina, guests can enjoy the ambient vibes throughout the cooler months, sipping on cocktails including ‘Go Fish’, ‘Côte d’Azur’, ‘Sailor’s Tears’ and ‘Collector’s Item’; as well as an array of premium wines, champagne, and spirits. On the menu, expect a fusion of French Mediterranean fare, with dishes like escargot, langoustine linguine, wood-grilled octopus and slow-cooked 250-day grain-fed Angus short ribs.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fri 5pm to 3pm, Sat & Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Clay

Hailing from Bahrain, Clay is the latest outdoor restaurant to join the line-up of licensed eateries on the waterfront of Bluewaters island. Clay boasts an impressive collection of four outdoor terraces packed with folia with marbled tables boasting sea and Ain Dubai views, from which guests can enjoy delicious Nikkei cuisine that celebrates the flavours and recipes from Japan and Peru. On the menu, options come from the barbecue and grill, or can be cooked in the traditional Japanese style of robatayaki, as well as plenty of raw creations.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

Duomo

While The Dubai EDITION’s Italian restaurant Duomo may have jaw-dropping interiors (Italian for ‘cathedral’, it features a 15-metre high ceiling), its hidden garden-esque terrace shouldn’t be overlooked for outdoor dining in Dubai. Elevated booths and wooden tables are set among aged olive trees set in Italian Sienna clay and terracotta pots, against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and its impressive LED show. For a treat for your tastebuds, the upscale Italian restaurant offers up indulgent Italian menu, influenced by Southern Italian regions and prepared using a wide array of high-quality ingredients. Diners can expect a unique twist on traditional Italian dishes such as homemade pasta, selected meats and fish, lots of truffle dishes and a selection of authentic pizzas.

Duomo, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 602 3399. editionhotels.com/dubai

Tamoka

Inspired by the Antilles, Latin America and the Caribbean, this sprawling venue boasts a beautiful restaurant, outdoor terrace and a beach bar. Tamoka‘s interiors are striking, with a boho-chic island vibe throughout, and fully-opened windows allow even guests sitting indoors to bask in the warm sea breeze. As you enter, you’re wowed by a huge tree stretching up through the central bar which is adorned with whimsical glowing lights. There’s also an open kitchen and a ceviche counter so you can watch the skilled chefs at work.

Tamoka and Cana by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, on the beach of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, weekdays 12pm to 1am, weekends 12pm to 2am. @tamokadubai

Piatti by the Beach

A new addition to Dubai’s glorious outdoor restaurant scene is Piatti by the Beach, another culinary outpost at Raffles The Palm. Offering neutral tones with blue accents and a beach view that will transport you to the Med, Piatti encapsulates the European lifestyle through food, music and ambience. The Amalfi Coast inspired spot offers an Italian haven within Dubai’s bustling cityscape, where diners can bask in the winter sun on the sprawling terrace. Chef Batuhan Piatti, a former judge on Masterchef Turkey, has created a menu of Mediterranean delights such as burrata with cherry tomatoes and sautéed Mediterranean mussels. Among the highlights is a prawn tagliolini, with twirl-able ribbons of tagliolini with jumbo Mazara red prawns.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, lunch 12pm to 4.30pm, dinner 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

La Plage

Looking for a new outdoor restaurant in Dubai to soak up the sun on a lazy afternoon? Head to the beachfront at Jumeirah Al Qasr where a new seaside paradise – La Plage by French Riviera, awaits. The luxe beach deck exudes Côte D’Azure vibes and brags iconic views of the Burj Al Arab. On the menu, expect a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing, paired with a list of seaside cocktails. There’s riviera sour with pisco, black rice, lime, rhubarb and aquafaba; beetroot Mary mixed with beetroot juice and a spice blend; and the signature cucumber martini with juniper spirit, cucumber, lime and elderflower.

La Plage by French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 1pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com