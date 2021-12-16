Your ultimate new go-to…

JBR has long been one of Dubai’s most popular locations, loved for its long stretch of golden sand, brilliant views and great restaurants. Now, there is one more reason to visit, with the launch of gorgeous new beachfront restaurant, Tamoka, found at the Ritz-Carlton Dubai JBR.

Here, What’s On is bringing you the exclusive reveal…

It’s gearing up to open on December 21, and, having seen it with our own eyes, we are betting it’s going to be the newest hotspot in the city. Inspired by the Antilles, Latin America and the Caribbean, the sprawling venue boasts a beautiful restaurant, outdoor terrace and a beach bar.

The interiors are striking, with a boho-chic island vibe throughout. As you enter, you’re wowed by a huge tree stretching up through the central bar which is adorned with whimsical glowing lights. There’s also an open kitchen and a ceviche counter so you can watch the skilled chefs at work.

The venue is open on all sides, seamlessly blending the restaurant with the outdoor terrace. There’s leafy potted plants everywhere you look and island-esque aztec prints on the furnishings. Outdoors, you’ll find plenty more seating and another cooking station with a vast grill, adding a theatrical element to the cooking.

Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners.

The menu is inspired by the native flavours of the Antilles, Latin America, and the Caribbean coasts, with dishes best shared between friends at the table. Signatures include the zapallo, a delicate squash fondue, actually served in the squash itself, which comes with cassava, purple potato, chayote, mushrooms and plantain to dunk into all of that cheesy goodness. There’s also crispy beef short ribs, smoked octopus, seafood catch and Patagonian prawns.

Whether you’re visiting for lunch, dinner or sundowners, Tamoka is waiting to welcome you with open arms.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, opening December 21. @tamokadubai

Images: Provided