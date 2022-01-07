Sponsored: More than just good looks…

The West Bay complex on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche is fast becoming one of the capital’s top fre-time destinations. The collection of dining, relaxation, adventure, fitness and soiree-ing experiences is so huge and impressive, it really feels like it should be visible from space.

And one of the most dazzling jewels in its collection is Vertigo — a chic new lounge-bar addition to the stunning development. And these are just six reasons why we think you’re going to love it.

1. The FOUR hour long daily happy hour

Dizzy Hours’ takes place daily between 6pm and 10pm and secures you special privileges from the bar. During this sundowner session, select beverages go for just Dhs35. And if you fancy something a little more private, the venue also boasts a series of private cabanas with their own seductive package deals.

2. The vistas

Gorgeous shipwreck-chic interiors, a breathtaking exterior and wild blue views all the way to the horizon, Vertigo makes good on its name, giving you a sensation of the highest levels of sophistication.

3. The neighbours

Elsewhere in West Bay, there’s a new Saturday brunch to enjoy (priced from Dhs249); a health club, and spa; a recently opened wave pool and lazy river combo; and a brand sparkling new adventure playground with elevated rope-line assault course. Access to the West Bay leisure facilities comes free with West Bay day passes. For weekdays, adults get in for Dhs150, but get Dhs100 of that back on food. At weekends it’s Dhs200 but you still get the Dhs100 back as credit.

4. The mix of experiences

Every Wednesday, the air at Vertigo will be filled with a special ‘mixed drink day’ vibe. All day long, you’ll be able to get a 2-for-1 deal on a select list of their haute-bar blended beverages.

5. The ladies’ night

Not wanting to break the fine tradition of Abu Dhabi bars celebrating the feminine spirit. Vertigo’s ladies’ night takes place on Tuesdays, and entitles all the ladies, single or otherwise, to three beverages for just Dhs99.

6. The sushi night

Japanese food fans would be wise to ‘maki’ their way to Vertigo on Monday. Against the sound of the rolling surf, pay for one bottle of any drink and you’ll get a free sushi platter to enjoy.

7. The soundtrack

Verigo has nightlife in its DNA which is why you’ll find a live DJ there every night of the week, with mixes on the decks as slick as the ones in your drink. Leading the revolutions (per minute) is Ukrainian beat-wizard DJ Elena.

West Bay Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Corniche, open daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Images: Provided