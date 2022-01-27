Get your motor running and drive on down…

We don’t know about you, but we love spotting a classic car in Dubai. If you feel the same way, visiting Safa Park is one of those activities to consider adding to your things to do this weekend.

A cool classic car event is taking place at one of Dubai’s oldest parks on Sunday, January 30. But it’s much more than a stroll-around-and-gawk-at-classic-car type of event. It’s a family-friendly day where you can enjoy a picnic while surrounded by cool cars.

Those of you who own a classic car or sports car can go to Safa Park and display it for others to admire. Eligible cars that can be shown off include classic cars, sports cars, hatchbacks and overlanders.

If you have a classic SUV bike, you’re also welcome to join the fleet of cars. Do note, modern SUV cars are not allowed.

Don’t have a car that matches the above requirements? Don’t worry. You can still go to the event and enjoy, but you will need to park your car outside Safa Park.

What to bring? Whatever you and your family need for a fun picnic. You can carry your own snacks with you, but you’ll also find a food truck at the event. Coffee will be served up, too.

Now for the best news – The event is free to attend for everyone and the Dubai Municipality has cancelled the entry fee to Safa Park for the day. The picnic takes place from 11am to 8pm.

If you have any further queries on whether you can show off your car inside Safa Park, reach out to the Flat12 team here via DM.

Grand Picnic at Safa Park, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Safa, Dubai, Jan 30, 11am to 8pm, free entry. @flat.12

Images: Flat.12