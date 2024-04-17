All the massive concerts, shows and performances coming to Dubai

From mega music festivals to comedy gigs and more…

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.

April

Pluma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

When: Until May 5

Where: Outside Dubai Festival City Mall (at The Big Top)

Back in 2022, the spectacular show aquatic show Fontana left us on the edge of our seats with its jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts. And this year, Cirque Du Liban is gearing up to enthral us with a brand new circus show in Dubai – a new show concept titled Pluma. It follows a little girl called Pluma with big dreams of flying. Tickets are priced at Dhs95 and can be purchased here. You can read more here.

Pluma, Dubai Festival City Mall – The Big Top, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, until May 5 (tbc) from Dhs95. @pluma.show

Dubai Comedy Festival When: April 12 to 21, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera and more The bone-tickling comedy festival is returning to Dubai for a new edition for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, April 12 to 21, and it is going to be bigger and better than before. The comedians will be performing at the Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena – two of the biggest stages in town. Some of the funnymen include Al Murray (April 16), Chris Distefano (April 16), Amer Zahr (April 17), Zarna Garg (April 18) husband and wife duo Spencer & Vogue (April 19) and Mo Gilligan (April 19). dubaicomedyfest.ae Zara Larsson When: April 18, 2024

Where: Global Village Dubai Swedish icon Zara Larsson will be performing at Global Village Dubai for a killer performance on April 18. She will be performing on the main stage from 8pm, and best of all entry to the concert is included in the regular ticket price. You will know Zara Larsson for her incredible hits including Lush Life, which was her first track back in 2015 and skyrocketed her to fame. Zara Larsson, Global Village, 6pm, Thur April 18, from Dhs22.50. globalvillage.ae The Kid Laroi When: April 19, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena When: April 19, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena Australian singer-songwriter and rapper, and Justin Bieber protege, The Kid Laroi is set to perform in Dubai for the first time at the Coca-Cola Arena in April. Despite being just 20 years old, The Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has enjoyed massive success in the music scene over the last three years. When he performs at the Coca-Cola Arena this April, fans can expect to hear all these tracks from the Aussie music star, plus hopefully some new material from his debut album, The First Time. The Kid Laroi, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, April 19, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com B*Witched and Eternal When: April 20, 2024

Where: Dubai Tennis Stadium Two iconic 90s girl groups, B*Witched and Eternal are heading to Dubai in April bringing their hits to the Dubai Tennis Stadium. Top songs include C’est La Vie, Blame It On The Weatherman and Rollercoaster by B*Witched and I Wanna Be The Only One, Stay and Power of a Woman from Eternal. Get ready to be teleported to the 90s! Tickets will go on sale on theirishvillage.com Dubai Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud, Dubai, April 20, prices from Dhs199, Tel: (0)4 282 4122. theirishvillage.com Boyz II Men When: April 28, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena Get ready to be serenaded by the iconic R’n’B group Boyz II Men when they hit the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in April. Known for their incredible discography of hits, it will be an evening full of soulful songs that we all know and love. You’ll know them for hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day. Tickets are available from Dhs199 per person and can be booked here. Boyz II Men, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Sun April 28, tickets from Dhs199 Coca-cola-arena.com May Gipsy Kings When: May 2, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera The Gipsy Kings are back, this time performing at the stunning Dubai Opera on May 2. The icons were last in town when they performed on New Year’s Eve at Burj Al Arab. You will know the Gipsy Kings for their hits including Volare, Bamboleo, and Baila Me. If you love their tunes just as much as we do, go get your tickets now. Tickets to see the show start from Dhs195 and can be booked here. Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, May 2 at 8pm, from Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 440 8888,dubaiopera.com Jason Derulo When: May 4, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena Savage Love singer Jason Derulo is set to perform in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, May 4. Derulo is no stranger to Dubai and has performed here a number of times. This time, he’s here as part of the EarthSoul Festival. The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me. He’s also the man behind Savage Love, which went straight to number one around the world, followed up with smash hits Take You Dancing and Jalebi Baby. When he lights up the Coca-Cola Arena stage, you can expect to hear all these and more. Tickets start from Dhs199 for the Bronze and the Regular Standing category. Silver is at Dhs245, the Golden Circle at Dhs299, Diamond at Dhs399, and Diamond with meet and greet at Dhs999. Jason Derulo at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Sat May 4, tickets start at Dhs199. @cocacacolaarena Imperial Orchestra – Cinema Medley When: May 10, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena The love of great movies and bone-chilling music collide at Coca-Cola Arena in May where all the iconic film composers are celebrated. Cinema Medley, delivered by Imperial Orchestra, fuses the magic of music and film to create a unique and unforgettable musical experience. Some of the iconic films that will be featured include Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Harry Potter, Interstellar, Batman, Gladiator, The Phantom of the Opera, Jurassic Park, Inception, Schindler’s List and many more. Purchase your tickets here. Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, May 10, from Dhs249, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com Film with live orchestra at Dubai Opera When: May 11 to 13, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera Sometimes, long after a movie is over, it’s the film’s score which sticks in your head. And we all have our favourites. These iconic tracks are created by some of the world’s well-known composers and no matter how great your sound system is, hearing it live takes your experience to a whole different level. Enter Dubai Opera, bringing you three days with three iconic films backed by the Armenian State Symphony and the Dubai Festival Chorus who will play for you live as you watch the film. The three films showcased are Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Star Wars: A New Hope and Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid. Tickets can be purchased here. Prices per film start from Dhs275. Book your tickets here. Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, May 11 to 13, from Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 440 8888,dubaiopera.com

Shaggy and Blackstreet View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena) When: May 11, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena Shaggy and Blackstreet will be performing at the Coca-Cola Arena this May. You will know Shaggy for iconic hits including Angel, It Wasn’t Me, and Boombastic. The iconic Reggae legend has been in the game since the 90s when he won his first Grammy for Best Reggae Album, on the album Boombastic. He will be joined by the iconic R&B group Blackstreet known for hits including No Diggity, Don’t Leave Me, and, (Money Can’t) Buy Me Love. Read more here. Shaggy and Blackstreet at The Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, May 11, tickets start fom Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com The Tiger Who Came To Tea When: May 11 and 12, 2024

Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zabeel Theatre (@artforalluae) This is a heartwarming tale about confidence, self-esteem, and a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar. Fed up of being forgotten about by other animals, the mouse wishes to roar like a lion. But he soon discovers, that even the biggest and bossiest of people are scared sometimes, and… the smallest of creatures can have the heart of a lion. This is just perfect for the little ones. The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Zabeel Theatre – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Dubai, May 11 – 11am, 3pm and 5.30pm and May 12 – 11am and 3pm. Tel: (0)056 611 2719. artforall.ae Aurie Styla: The Aurator Tour View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aurie Styla || Comedian (@auriestyla) When: May 11, 2024

Where: Theatre by QE2 Award-winning comedian Aurie Styla is back on tour and he is making a pit stop to Dubai hopping on board The QE2 in May. Join him as he hits the stage to speak about this wild world and his journey to make sense of it all. Prices start from Dhs125. Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, May 11 at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm), ticket prices from Dhs125, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Nicole Scherzinger and rapper T.I

When: May 12, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and rapper T.I. are set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena next month. Taking place on Sunday, May 12, this will be the first time that pop icon Nicole Scherzinger and Grammy Award-winning rapper T.I. have headlined together. Nicole Scherzinger rose to fame as the lead singer of the pop supergroup Pussycat Dolls, who put out some of the noughties best-loved pop girl band anthems, like Don’t Cha, Stickwitu and Buttons. After the group disbanded, Scherzinger continued to put her incredible vocals into a successful solo career. Hip-hop artist T.I, who performed alongside Sean Paul in December 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena, makes his Dubai return on May 12. He is known for hits including Live Your Life, Bring em Out, and All That She Wrote. Throughout his multi-decade music career, he has worked alongside the likes of Justin Timberlake, Eminem and T-Pain.

Nicole Scherzinger and T.I., Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, May 12 from 8pm, from Dhs295. coca-cola-arena.com

The Gruffalo’s Child

When: May 18 and 19, 2024

Where: Theatre by QE2

This one is perfect for the whole family, including the little one. Go on an adventure into the deep dark woods with this enchanting adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s children’s picture book, The Gruffalo’s Child. Expect songs, laughs and spooky fun when this performance from London’s West End hits the Theatre by QE2 in May. Purchase tickets here.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, May 18 and 19 at 8pm, prices from Dhs135, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Chris Botti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Botti (@chrisbottimusic)

When: May 19, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

Grammy-award-winning Chris Botti is heading to the Dubai Opera. Over the past three decades, the jazz master has performed with the likes of Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Bublé, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer, Andrea Bocelli, Joshua Bell, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and even Frank Sinatra. The trumpeter has performed with many of the finest symphonies and at some of the world’s most prestigious venues from Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House and the Real Teatro di San Carlo in Italy.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, May 19, from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 440 8888,dubaiopera.com

James Blunt

When: May 24, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Ready to sing “You’re Beautiful…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? British singer-songwriter James Blunt is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, May 24. The acoustic-tinged pop singer, who is best known for hits like Goodbye My Lover, Bonfire Heart, and 1973, will land in Dubai as part of his new album tour Who We Used To Be. Tickets are priced from Dhs150 and can be purchased here.

James Blunt, Who We Used To Be Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Friday, May 24, 9pm, from Dhs150, coca-cola-arena.com

Hans Zimmer Live

When: May 31 and April 1, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

When it comes to scoring blockbusters, few Hollywood composers come close to the likes of Hans Zimmer. He is the man behind the stirring music of Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Top Gun: Maverick, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Interstellar, Dune and more. He will be joined on stage by his 45-piece world-class band including Tina Guao on the cello, Pedro Eustache on the winds, and many of the vocal artists from the original soundtracks. The last time Zimmer was in Dubai was in January 2023, and his concert was so popular that a last-minute extra date was added to the schedule. And he did it again this time because Coca-Cola Arena announced the second date (April 1) to keep up with the ticket demands. Purchase it on coca-cola-arena.com and hanszimmerlive.com. Prices start from Dhs299.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, May 31 and April 1, 9pm, Tel: (800) 223388, coca-cola-arena.com

June

Russell Kane

When: June 2, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British comedian, Russell Kane was in Dubai last year in January 2023, and he is set to return on June 2, once again performing at the Theatre by QE2. He will be hitting the stage and tickling your funny bone with his sharp wit and storming physical comedy. Tickets for the show are priced from Dhs175 and can be purchased here. Do note, that audience members ages 16 to 20 need to be accompanied by an individual aged 21 years or older.

Russell Kane, Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, June 2 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm), ticket prices from Dhs175, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

October

Macklemore

When: October 4, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Originally slated to perform in Dubai in October 2023, iconic American rapper Macklemore will now be performing in Dubai on Friday, October 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012 which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Tickets are on sale now via the here website, priced from Dhs199.

Macklemore, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Romesh Ranganathan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

When: October 25, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Looking for some laughs? Then you’ll want to snap up tickets to British comedian Romesh Ranganathan who is coming to Dubai for the very first time this October. The master of major lols will perform at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena in October. Tickets for the gig are on sale and priced from Dhs195 for lower-tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets. Do note, that the show is for adults aged 16 and over, with those under 21 required to be accompanied by an adult aged over 21.

Romesh Ranganathan, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

November

Jake Lambert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Lambert Comedy (@jakelambertcomedy)

You might also like Upcoming concerts, shows and festivals in Abu Dhabi to get excited for

When: November 9, 2024

Where: Theatre by QE2

Jake Lambert is making a stop in Dubai as he goes on his first national tour. The comedian hits the stage telling stories about navigating through everyday life, why he has a fear of being normal, and questioning our need to ask strangers what breed their dogs are. Name sound familiar? He’s been supporting Michael McIntyre on his worldwide tour. Under-16s will not be allowed entry, and 16 to 20-year-olds need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Nov 9 at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm), Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Images: Getty Images and supplied