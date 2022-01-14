When three hours just isn’t enough…

You never need to travel far for happy hour deals in Dubai – but not all happy hours are created equal. If you’re planning on settling in for the long haul, pull up a stool at one of Dubai’s longest happy hours, where you can score discounted drinks for up to 12 hours.

Apres

If you need a little bit of snow in Dubai, head to Apres bar in Mall of the Emirates for 50 per cent off selected drinks from 6pm until midnight, every night of the week.

Apres, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai happy hour from 6pm. Tel: (04) 341 2575. @apresdubai

BFF Gastro Bar & Grill

This fun and casual bar runs its happy hour until 8pm every day, and as it opens from 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays, this means seven whole hours of brilliant deals.

BFF, Oaks, Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, Dubai, Monday to Thursday 3pm to 1am, Friday 1am to 2am, Saturday and Sunday 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)52 1777 541. bffdxb.com

Cargo

For awesome views of Dubai Marina in a casual atmosphere, head to Cargo which you’ll find in Pier 7. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 8pm with selected drinks priced at Dhs30.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sat to Thurs, 12pm to 2am, Friday 2pm to 2am. cargo-dubai.com

Claw BBQ

If you’re watching your wallet this weekend, head to Claw BBQ in Souk Al Bahar, where you can get selected wines, bottled beers and spirits, house wine and cocktails from Dhs30, and a range of draught beers from Dhs35.

Claw BBQ, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, happy hour every day from 12pm until 7pm. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. clawbbq.com

Distillery Gastropub

You’ll find cool hipster hangout Distillery Gastropub in the heart of Downtown Dubai with its swanky beer garden offering amazing views of the Burj Khalifa. It’s a perfect post-work social spot with soft jazz music drifting over the scene and there’s a happy hour running from 3pm to 8pm Sunday to Thursday and 12pm to 8pm Fridays and Saturdays.

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, open 3pm to 2am Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3am Friday and Saturday. Tel: (0)54 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

Hi Five Dubai

This casual Internet City bar has plenty of great deals on throughout the week. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm every single day, with selected beverages priced at Dhs25.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai, Internet City. Tel: (0)55 537 7714.

Hoxton

Occupying the space left behind by Axe House, Hoxton is described as an urban bar and eatery and opens daily from noon until 2am. The same urban, graffitied interiors, neon red signs and best of all – the games area – stayed behind when the venue changed names. So, you can still get your fix of air hockey or pool when you check out this London-cool bar. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm every day with discounted prices on selected beverages.

Hoxton Dubai, Armada Bluebay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 395 8888. Facebook.com/HoxtonDubai

Icon Bar & Lounge

For brilliantly priced happy hour drinks and a place to relax with no fuss or frills, head to Icon Bar & Lounge in Media City. Happy hour runs daily from noon until midnight with selected drinks priced at Dhs29.

Icon Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 366 9186. radissonhotels.com

Jazz@PizzaExpress

This great JLT bar is always busy – popular for its live music, and of course, pizza. Happy hour runs daily from 12pm to 8pm with selected beverages priced from Dhs25.

Jazz@PizzaExpress, Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 441 6342. pizzaexpress.ae/jazzpizzaexpress

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

The newly-launched Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen has a prime (and rather extensive) spot by the twinkling waterways at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Happy hour runs every single day from noon until 8pm with selected beverages priced at Dhs35.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen. Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, happy hour every day 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. mezzaninedubai.com

Nara Pan Asian

This JLT hotspot is known for its lively weekend brunches and mod-Asian menu, but it also delivers an epic happy hour deal each day. From noon until 8pm, enjoy selected draught and bottled beers, house spirits, wine and cocktails from Dhs20.

Nara Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge, Cluster A, Lake Level, JLT, daily noon to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 421 1356. naradxb.com

Nelson’s

For traditional pub vibes, head to Nelson’s in Barsha Heights to enjoy an all-day happy hour from 12pm to 8pm every day. Prices start from Dhs26 for spirits.

Nelsons, Media Rotana, Barsha Heights, Dubai, happy hour 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 435 0011.

Palm Bay

If you’re in the mood for some al fresco happy hour-ing, give Palm Bay a try. Situated beach-side at Club Vista Mare on the Palm, its always busy. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 7pm every day except Friday. On Thursdays between 7pm and 10pm, it’s two-for-one on twenty different cocktails and five sharing cocktails. Cheers, indeed.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, happy hour 12pm to 7pm, Saturday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

TJ’s

TJ’s, the friendly neighbourhood sports cafe in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has just reopened its doors. With a cool industrial-chic design, with high tables, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, this ground-floor spot is the perfect casual hangout venue. Hearty dishes include nachos, pizzas, pies and burgers. Happy hour runs every day with two for one on selected beverages until 8pm.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 11am to 1am Saturday to Wednesday, 11am to 2am Thurs & Fri. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com

The Duck Hook

This cosy gastropub in the Dubai Hills Golf Club offers special deals on selected beers, wines and spirits between 3pm and 8pm, with prices starting at Dhs33.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, daily 3pm to 8pm. Tel: 800 666353. facebook.com/theduckhookdxb

The Grandstand Bar

Happy hour is an all-day affair at this Bur Dubai sports bar. Enjoy two-for-one on selected drinks and bar snacks this month, where you can catch all your favourite matches on seven screens.

The Grandstand Bar, Park Regis Kris Kin, daily 4pm to 2am. Tel: 800 7171. parkregiskriskin.ae

The Notorious

The Notorious, is a casual new Irish pub inviting you to leave the fuss and frills at the door. Throughout January, happy hour runs all day every day with selected drinks priced at Dhs35.

The Notorious, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, opening soon. Tel: (0)56 9497435. thenotoriouspig.xyz

The Pangolin

If you haven’t yet been to The Pangolin, make sure it’s on your must-visit list. The Pangolin Dubai is a two-floor hub of well-considered dishes, creative cocktails and comfortable colonial-inspired space. Happy hour runs all day, every day with selected beers priced from Dhs30, bottled beers from Dhs25, wines from Dhs30 and cocktails from Dhs39. Cheers.

The Pangolin Dubai, Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Sunday to Wednesday 7.30am to 12am, Friday and Saturday 7.30am to 1am. Tel: (0)58 573 2594. thepangolindubai.com

Trattoria

For happy hour with an Italian accent, enjoy L’Ora Felice at Trattoria, in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Running from 12pm until 7pm each day, it includes your favourite drinks with a twist (think espresso martinis with ice cream), from Dhs35 or selected wine from Dhs25. You can also pop a bottle of sparkling for Dhs179.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 7pm. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com

UBK

The only thing we like more than happy hour is happy hour, every hour. That’s exactly what you’ll get at cool Dubai bar UBK. Sit under the cute canopy in the air-conditioned terrace, where there’s English pub garden vibes. A selection of house drinks, including beers, wines and spirits, are available for Dhs32, all day, every day.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

