While most passengers are required to present a negative PCR within 72 hours, an increasing number of arrivals must provide results within two days…

For a long time now, Dubai travel rules have required all arrivals to present a negative PCR test within 72 hours. But recently, that time has been reduced to 48 hours for travellers arriving from a number of destinations. The new rules apply to both residents and tourists travelling from 10 countries: Bangladesh, India, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sudan, the UK, Zambia and Turkey.

Travellers from the UK

Since January 2, passengers travelling from the UK to Dubai have been required to present a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure. the tests cannot be NHS certificates nor home testing kits, and all test certificates must state the location of where the sample was taken.

Travel from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sudan, or Zambia

Arrivals from the seven countries listed above must also present a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure. It is mandatory that the COVID‑19 RT‑PCR report features a QR code linked to the original report for verification purposes, which will be checked both at check-in and by the Dubai Health Authorities on arrival at DXB.

There’s also a secondary test requirement for arrivals from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sudan, or Zambia: a rapid COVID 19 PCR test must be undergone at the departure airport within 6 hours of travelling to Dubai, and a report with a QR code provided.

Note: Under current restrictions, flights from South Africa remain suspended

Travel from Lebanon, Turkey