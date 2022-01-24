Did you spot any?

It was no surprise that Dubai was recently ranked as the most popular destination in the world for 2022, according to the Tripadvisor 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards. Its a fabulous holiday location for everyone, from the average Joe to a celebrity or two.

Armin Van Buren

The ‘world’s best DJ’ was spotted visiting hot new Dubai restaurant, Sucre.

Ferne McCann

Former The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann is no stranger to Dubai, and this time she’s back with her new partner. She’s visited plenty of hotspots in the city, from Twiggy by La Cantine, to Nikki Beach and AURA Skypool. She also posted an Instagram story of her boat trip.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, daughter of, and former advisor to, ex-USA president Donald Trump has been spotted visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020, where she was seen chatting with staff at the Alkebulan Dining Hall.

Jeff Brazier

English television presenter, Jeff Brazier was in the over the past week to present the competition slot on UK daytime TV show, This Morning. He presented with a background of incredible views at AURA Skypool, before heading to Abu Dhabi where he rode a quad bike through the desert, all whilst doing his slot.

Lisa Snowdon

English television and radio presenter and fashion model Lisa Snowdown also presents the competition section of This Morning. Along with Jeff Brazier, she’s also been enjoying Dubai this week, presenting from AURA Skypool as well as from a yacht sailing through the Dubai Marina.

