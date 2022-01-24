6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: January 24 to 27
Dive with sharks, soak in some art or lay by the pool and much more…
Did the weekend pass you by in the blink of an eye? Add these things to do in Abu Dhabi to your calendar this workweek to get to the next weekend a lot quicker.
Monday, January 24
Bump up your creativity levels
December 2, 2021 may seem ages away but the 50-year celebrations for UAE continue. At this exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat, visitors will see a unique collection of artworks for the first time highlighting the innovation, creativity and collaboration that marks the development of the nation. Expect over 100 key artworks including special commissions from founders of the UAE art scene to emerging artists, video interviews, archival images and more.
Manarat Al Saadiyat, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, Abu Dhabi, free. Tel: (0)2 657 5800 @manaratalsaadiyat
Tuesday, January 25
Enjoy a delicious treat at High Joint
Qasr Al Hosn, Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum St(2nd St), Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 11pm daily, until May 5. @high.joint
Chill by the pool at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi
No matter what the weather is like, there’s nothing like laying by the pool. For a beautiful scenic view of the mangroves, head to Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi for the Laze, Gaze & Refresh deal which runs from Sunday to Wednesday. It’s Dhs150 per adult with Dhs150 redeemable on light food and drinks. Book on 056 188 7658 or 02 656 1152.
Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, Al Salam Street, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 656 1000. @anantaraeasternmangroves
Wednesday, January 26
Fuel your creative ideas at Cloud Spaces
Abu Dhabi’s innovative co-working working area, Cloud Spaces is celebrating Green Juice Day on January 26 with free nutritious juice tastings. At this special event at Yas Mall, you can plough through your to-do list with a delicious selection of healthy blends all concocted by expert baristas at Oxygen Bar. There are soundproof office booths, a co-working space and much more. The event begins at 11am.
Cloud Spaces, Yas Island Level 1, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0) 2 410 3500, cloudspaces.ae
Check out a brand new art exhibition
Louvre Abu Dhabi has launched its first 2022 international exhibition titled Versailles and the World — a collaboration with Musée national des châteaux de Versailles et de Trianon. Culture vultures can see more than 100 masterpieces from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent collection and international lenders including inspirational paintings, tales of seafaring expeditions, sculptures, porcelain works, books and grand pieces of silverware and gilt bronze. It is set to run from January 26 up to June 4, 2022.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Jan 26 to June 4, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, Mon closed, Dhs60. louvreabudhabi.ae
Thursday, January 27
Dive with the world’s largest collection of animals in a single tank
The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November where 46,000 individual creatures were waiting to be discovered. If you want a more up close and personal interaction, the National Aquarium has now introduced a new diving experience. Enthusiasts can now interact with gentle sharks and rays, feed a number of animals, learn underwater sign language and get educational sessions on the various species they encounter. Shark Dive for Dhs790 is open to certified divers only while Discover Scuba Diving is open for non-certified divers for Dhs1,210. Find more information here.
The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 418 6666. thenationalaquarium.ae