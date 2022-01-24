Dive with sharks, soak in some art or lay by the pool and much more…

Did the weekend pass you by in the blink of an eye? Add these things to do in Abu Dhabi to your calendar this workweek to get to the next weekend a lot quicker.

Monday, January 24

Bump up your creativity levels

December 2, 2021 may seem ages away but the 50-year celebrations for UAE continue. At this exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat, visitors will see a unique collection of artworks for the first time highlighting the innovation, creativity and collaboration that marks the development of the nation. Expect over 100 key artworks including special commissions from founders of the UAE art scene to emerging artists, video interviews, archival images and more.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, Abu Dhabi, free. Tel: (0)2 657 5800 @manaratalsaadiyat

Tuesday, January 25

Enjoy a delicious treat at High Joint

Jealous of your Dubai friends indulging in the delicious burgers at High Joint in Dubai? Well, you can now also dig into your own High Joint burgers in the capital at the pop-up at Al Hosn . That’s right, at Abu Dhabi’s oldest building and historic site, you can devour some of the best-selling burgers from 4pm to 11pm until May 5. Can’t make it to Al Hosn? Soon, they will also deliver burgers right to your home. On the menu, you’ll find the all-new double high burger with a double beef patty, the much-loved spicy mango slaw with deep-fried chicken, halloumi katsu burger for the vegetarians and more.

Qasr Al Hosn, Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum St(2nd St), Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 11pm daily, until May 5. @high.joint Chill by the pool at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi No matter what the weather is like, there’s nothing like laying by the pool. For a beautiful scenic view of the mangroves, head to Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi for the Laze, Gaze & Refresh deal which runs from Sunday to Wednesday. It’s Dhs150 per adult with Dhs150 redeemable on light food and drinks. Book on 056 188 7658 or 02 656 1152. Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, Al Salam Street, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 656 1000. @anantaraeasternmangroves Wednesday, January 26

Fuel your creative ideas at Cloud Spaces

Abu Dhabi’s innovative co-working working area, Cloud Spaces is celebrating Green Juice Day on January 26 with free nutritious juice tastings. At this special event at Yas Mall, you can plough through your to-do list with a delicious selection of healthy blends all concocted by expert baristas at Oxygen Bar. There are soundproof office booths, a co-working space and much more. The event begins at 11am.

Cloud Spaces, Yas Island Level 1, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0) 2 410 3500, cloudspaces.ae

Check out a brand new art exhibition

Louvre Abu Dhabi has launched its first 2022 international exhibition titled Versailles and the World — a collaboration with Musée national des châteaux de Versailles et de Trianon. Culture vultures can see more than 100 masterpieces from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent collection and international lenders including inspirational paintings, tales of seafaring expeditions, sculptures, porcelain works, books and grand pieces of silverware and gilt bronze. It is set to run from January 26 up to June 4, 2022.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Jan 26 to June 4, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, Mon closed, Dhs60. louvreabudhabi.ae