Called The Lana, it will feature some of the city’s swankiest suites, an exclusive rooftop pool and an experiential dining restaurant ‘unlike anything else seen in Dubai’…

Dorchester Collection’s array of hotels include some of the world’s fanciest hotels, from storied properties The Dorchester in London and Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, to the celebrity-adored Beverly Hills Hotel in LA. And for the brand’s 10th luxury property, they’re making their way to Dubai, bringing Dorchester Collection to the Middle East for the first time in late 2022.

Those who live or work around the Business Bay area will probably recognise the unique shape of The Lana (previously called Dorchester Dubai), perched on the waterfront of the Dubai Canal. The striking 30-storey tower will house 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms – 69 of them suites – which will ooze contemporary-chic with triple height ceilings, plush furnishings in gold, beige and olive and deep-soaking bathtubs.

The Dorchester Collection’s famous all-encompassing concierge will also make its way to Dubai, ensuring an unforgettable guest experience from start to finish. But while the concierge service may be reserved for in-house guests, there’s plenty to entertain those that aren’t checking in. Sweet treats can be snapped up at the second floor pastry counter, just off the lobby, where there’s also going to be The Lana’s garden lounge, a tranquil spot for relaxing and grabbing a coffee.

Elsewhere the culinary stakes are raised on the fourth floor, where The Lana will invite diners to discover a modern Mediterranean restaurant offering indoor and outdoor dining, plus a cosy Italian

café. The Lana’s signature restaurant and lounge is found on the hotel’s 18th floor, where guests can expect ‘an experiential dining experience unlike anything else in Dubai,’ according to Dorchester Collection. We’re already intrigued.

Further up, on the 29th floor is the hotel’s spa, wellness centre, and state-of-the-art gym, topped by a rooftop pool on level 30. By day, the space will be reserved for in-house guests, but after dark it’s set to be one of the hottest new nightlife destinations in Business Bay, with some top views to boot.

Despite its shiny city location, guests will still be able to take advantage of long lazy days spent soaking up the Dubai sunshine on the beach: hotel guests will be able to relax at the Beach Club at One at Palm

Jumeirah, which is managed by Dorchester Collection. And ensuring they arrive in VIP style, guests can even take advantge of a short, scenic boat ride between their destinations. We can’t wait…

Opening Q4 2022, dorchestercollection.com

Images: Dorchester Collection