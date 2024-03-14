So many staycations, so little time…

There’s an exciting line-up of new properties set to open in the UAE this year and next. Among them are a seriously wow-worthy array of luxury hotels, complete with a range of exciting dining concepts, lavish pool facilities, and incredible citywide views.

From the super-luxury, to the colourful and creative, here are the best hotel openings expected soon.

Dubai

2024

FIVE LUXE

Welcoming guests from March 31, 2024, FIVE LUXE occupies a prime residential plot on the JBR beachfront, nestled between the Ritz-Carlton Dubai and Rixos Premium JBR. As well as all the best bits of the Palm Jumeirah property – the iconic social pool, a firm focus on culinary excellence and a sparkling beach club – there will be some exclusive additions specifically for the new luxury address. FIVE LUXE will boast 222 luxury rooms and suites and 277 opulent residences, with some seriously plush suites for guests to splash out on. In true FIVE style, you can expect a best-in-class culinary offering, with an array of restaurants and nightlife venues all designed to wow guests. On the culinary front, Barcelona-born Paradiso will open as part of an all-star line-up of drinking and dining venues, as will Ibiza’s iconic cabaret, Lio.

fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

A third oceanic-themed hotel will open up alongside Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, completing Jumeirah’s nautical hotel trilogy, in 2024. The five star hotel will boast 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses, and 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, alongside state of the art amenities. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be the perfect place to unwind and find your inner zen with their special wellness and leisure facilities set across a sprawling 3,500 square metre, three-storey spa. There will also be a collection of gorgeous pools that guests can take a dip in, including a large circular pool, a family infinity pool and a private VIP adult pool. The new resort will be every foodies dream with an impressive collection of 10 restaurants and bars, all of which have been designed by globally renowned restaurant designers.

jumeirah.com

Mama Shelter Dubai

Mama Shelter is bringing its affordable hospitality and edgy style to Dubai’s Business Bay in 2024. Mama Dubai will house 197 rooms with an emphasis on comfort and contemporaneity with style and cutting-edge design elements by Mama’s Design Studio. A resort within the city with highlights including two all-day restaurants, the brick oven pizzeria as well as a speakeasy and different cocktail-bars. The outdoor terrace also boasts four pools and an outdoor cinema.

mamashelter.com

Fairmont Dubai Skyline

Dubai is getting its third Fairmont hotel after parent brand Accor unveiled plans for Fairmont Dubai Skyline. Located in Al Sufouh 2, Fairmont Dubai Skyline will boast a unique design, with asymmetric balconies that when lit will showcase an illusion of movement through 4.5km of spiraling light. Inside the 226-metre tower you’ll find 54 floors of dining, leisure and accommodation, with 181 resplendent hotel rooms and suites and 121 residences of two, three and four bedroom apartments found inside. The crème de la crème will be a rooftop penthouse, occupying the entire 54th floor of the modern tower. The interiors will adopt a luxurious feel, with high-end designer furnishings fitted throughout, and all spaces will maximise the impressive views from the higher floors.

Mandarin Oriental, Wasl Tower

The currently-under-construction Wasl Tower will be home to a 257-room Mandarin Oriental hotel, which will occupy floors 16 to 38 of the 64-storey tower and is forecast to open in late 2024. Among the planned facilities for both residents and guests, we can look forward to a lively rooftop skybar, poolside bar and restaurant, lobby lounge and a Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop. A signature dining experience headed up by a famous face in the culinary world will complete the F&B offering.

Six Senses The Palm, Dubai

First announced in 2022, Six Senses The Palm Dubai, is slated to welcome guests in 2024. When the resort does open on the Palm’s West Crescent, it will have just 60 hotel keys and 162 luxury branded residences. Expect an array of sustainably-driven restaurants and bars, plus impressive sports and leisure facilities such as a gym, squash court, pools and a dedicated private beach. At Six Senses The Palm, Dubai, there will also be a signature Six Senses Spa, plus a library, kids club and an interesting sounding longevity centre.

sixsenses.com

2025

Ciel Tower

Construction is on track for an early 2025 debut for Ciel Tower, a mega project which, once complete, will become the world’s tallest hotel (a claim which currently belongs to Gevora Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road). The hotel will soar 365 metres into the sky and comprise of 1,209 luxury suites and serviced residences split across 82 floors. Inside, specialty dining outlets include a soon-to-be-announced signature restaurant, a Sunset Lounge on the 74th floor and Horizon Bar on the 76th floor, plus a luxury spa and health club, located on the 61st floor. It will be crowned by the Ciel Observatory & Lounge on floor 81 and a signature rooftop Sky Terrace featuring a stunning infinity pool and bar on the 82nd floor.

Gran Melia, Port De La Mer

Set to open at the end of 2025, the luxurious hotel will be Melia’s first beach resort in Dubai, sitting on the seafront of Dubai’s new Port de La Mer island. Gran Melia Dubai will boast 380 ultra-modern guest rooms and suites with stunning views of the glittering skyline and the shimmering Arabian Gulf. In addition to the impressive architecture, designed by MOMA International, the facilities include a wellness centre with a gym and spa, direct access to the marina, swimming pools, a private beach, and a number of international restaurants and bars. In true Dubai style, there will also be a glamourous new beach club situated adjacent to the hotel, but not just any beach club… Zuma Beachhouse. Yes, a gorgeous seaside iteration of Zuma Dubai will open the same year, complete with a lounge and bar, day beds, and a stunning swimming pool.

Zuha Island

The creators of Abu Dhabi’s jaw-dropping Zaya Nurai Island are turning their attention to new shores in Dubai. We’re already mentally checking-in to Zuha Island, a dazzling new private island resort currently under construction at the World Islands. The Zuha resort will open in the summer of 2025, and features 70 resort villas perched on the ocean edge, many of which will come complete with their own private pools. Guests will benefit from treatments at a serene spa and healing centre, and will also enjoy access to a central swimming pool. To keep stomachs satisfied, an all-day dining restaurant, a ceviche bar and a chic beach club are all part of the plan for Zuha Island.

zuha-island.ae

2026

Baccarat Dubai

One of the world’s most lavish hotel brands, Baccarat New York, is making its way to Dubai for the first time in all its glitz and glamour. Set to open in 2026, Baccarat Dubai will be made up of twin tapering towers, designed by world-renowned architectural firm Studio Libeskind. The ultra-luxury hotel will feature 144 rooms and suites, 49 residences, and four restaurants accented with Baccarat crystals and offering a level of elegance and opulence reflective of its heritage. Offering uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Frame, Al Fahidi Fort, and the Dubai Creek, the hotel will celebrate the contemporary spirit, energy, and dynamism of Dubai.

Rixos Dubai Islands

The all-inclusive Rixos Dubai Islands will be the newest addition to Dubai Islands, where you’ll already find family-friendly stays Centara Mirage and Riu. Both a hotel and residences, the hotel promises the same level of service and amenities that can be found across the global Rixos brand, including infinity pools to boot, a spa and a fitness centre. Set back in a secluded cove on the Islands, residents and hotel guests will have access to 700 metres of beach space with direct access. Rixos is known for its family-friendly facilities and the Dubai Islands offshoot will be no different. A kids club will ensure that the little ones are well looked after and entertained.

2027

Aman Dubai

Dubai’s luxury hotel scene is set to get an exciting and highly-anticipated new addition as the iconic luxury Aman Resorts prepares to unveil its all-suite hotel on the pristine shores of Jumeirah Beach, by 2027. With construction already underway, the ultra-luxe hotel promises an exclusive retreat spanning a 350-metre stretch of private beach, boasting uninterrupted vistas, exquisite dining experiences, a 2,300 square-metre Aman Spa, nine acres of landscaped gardens, and an exclusive Aman private member’s club.

aman.com

TBC: MGM Grand, Aria, Bellagio

The Island, a megaproject by Wasl off the coast of Jumeirah, is set to welcome a trio of iconic Las Vegas hotels as MGM, Bellagio and Aria become the centrepiece of this Vegas-inspired development. First announced back in 2017, we still don’t have a confirmed opening date for The Island. However, according to Meed, developer Wasl has awarded a contract for the construction of the island, reconfirming that the project is still in the pipeline. In the latest MGM earnings call from November 8, 2023, further details on what exactly to expect at The Island were revealed by MGM President and CEO, Bill Hornbuckle. Confirming that the luxury development was ‘under construction,’ he said that the island would feature 1,400 hotel rooms from the MGM Grand, Bellagio and Aria brands. In addition, he confirmed that for the moment, the USD2.5 billion project Dubai project will go ahead without a casino in it.

Abu Dhabi

2024

Liwa Hotel, Autograph Collection, Abu Dhabi

Found within the fertile hem of Liwa’s majestic oasis, the Liwa hotel exudes secluded luxury. Autograph Collection Hotels are of course classy like that, with structural nods to the future as well as the region’s past. When it opens in 2023 (fingers crossed), this desert gem will include 66 rooms and suites (with some huge three-bedroom villas on the way too), there’ll also be three dining venues, a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool and a kids club.

2025

Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts – the luxury independents arm of Hilton Hotels – is set to transform Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi into a breathtaking resort complete with a stunning golf course. Expected to open in 2025, Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts has been designed to draw inspiration from the destination, with 80 expansive villas set between the beach and flanking the waters edge. Three swimming pools, tennis and paddle courts and an elegant spa give a strong wellbeing element, while for foodies, the island will feature two signature restaurants, two bars and an exclusive beach club. A kids’ club, splash pad, and children’s pool will cater to families looking for an idyllic island escape.

Mondrian Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s luxury hotel scene is getting a sprinkling of design-led excellence, as Mondrian Hotels is set to open a stunning property in the capital. The Mondrian Abu Dhabi, officially announced I n March, will open on the canal front in Downtown Abu Dhabi. Mondrian Hotels are known for their dazzling design and local-first approach, which is exactly what you can expect from this jaw-dropping waterfront property. Although we’ll have to wait until next year to check-in to Mondrian Abu Dhabi, it’s set to be worth the wait, with a visually breathtaking collection of rooms and suites, and mouthwatering selection of restaurants.

Earth Mangroves

Earth Hotels is a new design-conscious, experience driven boutique hotel brand, and among its exciting pipeline of UAE properties, the brand has plans to open a jaw-dropping retreat in Abu Dhabi. Called Earth Mangroves, the property is set to open in the capital in the second quarter of 2025, and looks set to be a haven for nature-lovers. Although an exact location has not been given, we know it will be amongst one of Abu Dhabi’s dense mangrove forests. A visually stunning collection of 50 futuristic-looking bungalows will be dotted throughout the lush mangroves and perched over the waterfront, serving as a perfect bolthole for escaping the city.

earthhotels.com

The Marriott Mirfa Resort, Abu Dhabi

A beachfront property in the Al Dhafra region of the emirate, and the first Marriott Hotels and Resorts branded property in Abu Dhabi. The 114-room property is expected to be ready by 2025 and feature three restaurants, an M Club Lounge, a pool, spa, fitness center, tennis courts and a kids club.

Nammos Hotel Abu Dhabi

Nammos has become one of the biggest names on the global beach club scene. But now the Mykonos-born hotspot is expanding into hotels, with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. And best of all, there’s a stunning Nammos Hotel coming to Abu Dhabi. Although the location of Nammos’ Abu Dhabi is yet to be confirmed, we do know the hotel will open in 2025, as per its website. We’re already packing our bags. An extension of the brand’s refined, fun-loving beachside dining experience, guests checking-in to Nammos Hotel & Resorts, can expect the same style and sophistication at the resort iteration. According to the announcement, Nammos Hotels & Resorts will ‘provide an unrivalled and genuine hospitality experience that mirrors elements of the existing Nammos offerings, whilst evoking a true sense of laid-back luxury.’

nammoshotels.com/abudhabi

2026

Nobu Abu Dhabi

A Nobu restaurant, a beach club, luxurious hotel and chic branded residences will all open in Abu Dhabi in 2026. The Nobu Hospitality concepts will open in collaboration with Aldar properties on the scenic Mamsha beach on Saadiyat island, forming part of the cultural and culinary hub of Saadiyat Grove. Inside the breathtaking beachfront hotel, guests will be able to check-in to one of 165 upscale and modern guest rooms and suites, with a VIP experience awaiting guests staying in the rooftop Nobu Villa. In the hotel, guests will be able to dine on chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s acclaimed Japanese dishes at Abu Dhabi’s first Nobu restaurant, plus three more restaurants and bars, and get pampered at a next-level wellness centre and an array of swimming pools. Guests will also be able to enjoy a luxurious daytime clubbing experience at Abu Dhabi’s Nobu Beach Club.

Fujairah

2024

Naäma Beach Villas & Spa

Unrolling against the backdrop of the Hajar mountains and west coast of the Indian Ocean on Fujairah’s East coast, Naäma Beach Villas & Spa is a stunning new staycation spot opening this month. Just up the road from Dubai’s beloved Sandy Beach Resort, it comes with picture-perfect views of Snoopy Island, ensuring this will no doubt become a treasured spot for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts. Guests will be able to check in to one of 44 contemporary looking villas, which start in size from a spacious 325 square metres. Ideal for romantic retreats for two as well as big group getaways, the villas are finished in calming shades of caramel and cream, and will range in size from single to multi-bedroom, and all come with private pools. To cater to guests’ every whim, dedicated butler service will ensure every stay is five star.

naamavillas.com

Ras Al Khaimah

2024

Sajj A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge

From Accor’s Mantis Collection brand comes Sajj, a new mountain lodging option that will open on Jebel Jais. Comprising of 35 luxury lodges, this will be a stunning mountain retreat that allows guests to connect with nature and reconnect with the mind, body and soul. Activities on offer include creative experiences, mindful pursuits and guided treks.

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

Nestled within Al Hamra Village, Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort will welcome guests from April 2024, and promises to be a haven of family-friendly fun in the adventure emirate. A five star escape bringing the brand’s signature French flair to Ras Al Khaimah, the resort offering will include four swimming pools set along the private beach, half a dozen restaurants, and prime access to the nearby 180-hole golf course. The family-centric offering also means children of all ages can enjoy plenty of activities at the Kids and Teens Club, and will be able to check-in to a collection of contemporary family villas. For couples looking for a more romantic escape, there will also be a collection of suites with private pools.

all.accor.com

Rove Marjan Island

A new budget friendly Rove hotel is currently being constructed in the adventure capital of Ras Al Khaimah. This new lifestyle beach resort is set on a prime beach location on Marjan Island, complete with 441 rooms. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2024. Rove Al Marjan Island will be the first Rove hotel in RAK, marking an important milestone for the brand. It will feature a colourful urban design and will be home to an array of artworks which reflect the serene setting of Al Marjan Island.

The Westin Ras Al Khaimah

Although we don’t know much about the upcoming Westin Ras Al Khaimah, another property in Ras Al Khaimah from Marriott International, we do know it may open sooner than you think. According to a LinkedIn post from Saahil Lalit, VP of lodging development for Marriott International EMEA, construction is ‘well underway’ at the five-star resort next to Marjan Island. It’s slated to be the first Marriott opening in the brand’s current pipeline, so will probably welcome guests in 2024 or 2025.

2025

Earth Shore

Earth Hotels will open its second UAE property, Earth Shore, on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. This contemporary seaside property promises to offer vibrant beachfront living across 265 rooms. These will range from entry-level resort rooms up to GOAT terrace suites and one- and two-bedroom Sky Villas, all of which have been designed sustainably. Elsewhere, guests will be able to enjoy keeping cool at three swimming pools, making a splash at the beach club, and dining at the social hub and central bar.

earthhotels.com

2026

JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort

A joint venture between WOW Resorts and Marriott International, Ras Al Khaimah’s first JW Marriott property will open on Marjan island in 2026. The beachfront retreat will feature 300 guest rooms, all finished with luxurious touches. Attracting travellers looking for an ultra-premium stay, guests can expect to dine on global flavours at seven restaurants and bars, get pampered at an indulgent spa, and spend their days dipping between refreshing, temperature-controlled pools and the golden Marjan island beach.

Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa

A new addition to Marjan Island’s hotel scene, the 350-room Le Meridien Marjan Island is set to open in 2026. For drinks and dining, seven restaurants and bars promise an array of global cuisines, while the recreational facilities will include a fully-equipped gym, swimming pool, spa and kids club. Of course, the prime beachfront location will also mean guests can enjoy days spent soaking up the rays on the golden sand. The French-born Le Meridien brand is all about savouring the good life, and that’s exactly what you’ll be able to do here. Signature brand spaces and programmes will be rolled out across the Ras Al Khaimah resort, starting from the moment you arrive. Welcoming guests to Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa will feature Le Meridien Hub, the brand’s modern iteration of the hotel lobby.

2027

Wynn Marjan

First announced back in January 2022, Wynn Marjan will be the brand’s first property the Middle East and will open in 2027. At the time of announcement, it was revealed that the multi-billion dollar resort – the brand’s first beachfront property – would feature more than 1,000 rooms, world-class shopping, state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, and a licensed gaming area. More details on this licensed gaming area, a casino, have recently been revealed, with plans for the casino to be “somewhat larger” than that of the one in Las Vegas.

W Al Marjan Island

Known for their playful spirit and bold design, W Hotels is adding a new property to its UAE portfolio, this time in Ras Al Khaimah. The brand’s first hotel in the adventure emirate, W Al Marjan Island, is slated to welcome guests from early 2027. A collaboration between Marriott International, Marjan Island and Dalands holding, the three are set to deliver a beachfront retreat that fuses W Hotels’ signature bold design and high-octane experiences with the picturesque Ras Al Khaimah landscapes.

TBC

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah

A new luxury lifestyle resort in the adventure emirate will come from the globally renowned beach club and hotel brand, Nikki Beach. Set on Mina Al Arab, where you’ll also find hotels including InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah and newly opened Anantara Mina Al Arab, the resort will be perched on its own private beach. While the Nikki Beach brand was born in hedonistic, glamourous beach clubs, the brand has expanded into resorts that offer a more barefoot luxury and relaxed experience. It’s this side of Nikki Beach that guests will experience at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah. Although we don’t have an opening date for the property, we do know it will feature 155 guest rooms and villas that gaze towards the Gulf. A collection of signature restaurants, and Nikki Beach Resort staples like the Nikki Spa and Tone Gym will keep guests active, pampered and nourished.

Nobu Marjan Island

Iconic luxury hospitality brand Nobu Hotels is headed to the adventure emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Nobu Hospitality, the brainchild of chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro; and developer Marjan, announced in January that the two brands will open an upscale hotel, branded residences and a signature Nobu restaurant on Marjan Island. Guests can look forward to Nobu Hospitality’s signature five-star service, dine on the brand’s beloved Japanese cuisine, and bask in an array of bespoke wellness facilities including a spa, gym and swimming pools.

Sharjah

2024

Lux Al Bridi Resort

If a staycation with a side of animal-tastic adventure is on your 2024 travel bucket list, then pack your bags for LUX* Al Bridi Resort, an invitation to immerse yourself in nature. A five-star eco-resort set within the expansive Sharjah Safari, it will feature one, two and three-bedroom glamping tents with a five-star feel, designed to blend seamlessly into the surroundings. Further upscale facilities will include a gym, spa, pool, restaurant and a kids club, although much of the experience will lie within the surrounding nature reserve. Here, up close encounters with the Big Five are all part of the package.

@luxresorts

Lux Al Jabal Resort

The resort is being developed on the slopes of the Soueifa mountain and offers 45 eco-friendly bedroom units – a choice of either simple and luxury and a private royal suite complete with a swimming pool. The project will also feature a clifftop restaurant, gym, kids play zone, reception, and lobby. It will open its doors early next year.

Khorfakkan Hotel, Autograph Collection

The Khorfakkan Hotel will be constructed opposite the Khorfakkan Port and will cater to families and adventurers. It will also be home to the first waterpark on the East Coast, a yacht club, residences plus retail options including restaurants, spa and gym. The project, which will be branded as a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, will feature 75 deluxe units including single rooms, double rooms, and suites. The hotel has been designed to allow for maximum scenic views of the beach and mountain ranges.

Kalba Hotel, Autograph Collection

Kalba Hotel will be a five-star development that spreads across a land area of approximately 60,000 sqm in Kalba on Sharjah’s eastern coast. It will be adjacent to the Kalba waterfront project and opposite Kalba flag square, and is the second of two Autograph hotels opening in Sharjah in 2024. The hotel will have 80 rooms, two restaurants, a gym, spa, swimming pool and meeting halls.

