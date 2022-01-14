There’s 20% off all flights booked on January 14 and 15 to destinations including Muscat, Athens and …

If you’re already thinking about taking a trip, now might be the time to book it: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering 20% off all flights booked today, Friday January 14 and tomorrow, Saturday January 15.

The discount applies to all flight routes to and from Abu Dhabi, and there’s some serious bargains to be had. For a quick weekend getaway, return flights to Bahrain start from a very reasonable Dhs42, while you can get a flight to and from Muscat for just Dhs77. Looking a little further afield, travellers can enjoy a few days in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku for Dhs125, head to Belgrade for Dhs178 for a week in the snow this winter, or book a spring break to Athens for Dhs365.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s newly launched European flight routes are also included in the fare sale, so you can stop dreaming and start booking that trip to Sicily’s ancient port city of Catania, with return fares for Dhs388 or plan your route through Georgia’s wine country and take advantage of fares from Dhs78.40 one-way.

There are some conditions. You’ll need to book flights by 23.59pm on Saturday January 15, but can travel any time up until June 30, 2022. Bookings must be made on wizzair.com or on the app, and the 20% discount aplies only to the fare, and not the administration fee.

Wizz Air aren’t the only Abu Dhabi-based airline getting in on the flight sale action. Etihad Airways is also currently selling fares for between Dhs795 and Dhs2,995 return, to destinations including New York, Paris, Bangkok and Amman.

