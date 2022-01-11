Get to London direct from Dhs1,995…

If travel is on your 2022 vision board, the UAE’s National Airline Etihad has got a welcome little surprise for you. It’s a sale. They’ve launched a sale. We kind of spoilt the surprise in the title.

Scandalous a-fares

For a limited time only, the airline will be offering significant discounts across a selection of popular international routes.

These sale fares are live now and will be available to book over the next 10 days (sale ends January 21, 2022). The prices will be valid for travel on flights departing between now and May 31, 2022.

But where can you travel to?

The places you’ll go

Fancy spending spring break in the shopping and foodie crucible that is New York? Enjoy direct economy fares to the Big Apple from Dhs2,995. How about a trip to the city of Romance, the literary works of Hugo, and the overseas work placement for some woman named Emily apparently — Paris, is available from Dhs1,995.

Explore the beauty of Jordan, the ancient mysteries of Petra and the Dead Sea spas with return tickets to Amman from Dh995. Get Green Curry at the source, with a trip to the beguiling South East Asian metropolis, Bangkok — priced from Dhs1,995.

Prefer your seat numbers in single digits? Get to London and back in business class from Dhs9,995. Explore the epicentre of ancient civilisations, Cairo, with business class fares from Dhs3,995.

Peace of mind

Etihad offer a super convenient Verified to Fly service. Just hit that ‘Manage my booking’ button on etihad.com and upload all your Covid-19 travel documents. It means you can get approval on those docs in advance which is a huge weight off those last minute preperations, it also entitles approved passengers to use the special fast-track ‘Verified to Fly’ desks at the airport.

Images: Etihad