There’s a Bruge-ie birthday bash going on at Belgian Cafe Yas Island…

The Radisson Blu Yas Island’s Belgian Café is celebrating its birthday this month, flexing its rippling Brussels muscles with outrageous promotional offers and massive party vibes until February 15.

Big in the 80s

The jubulations all take place around a central theme of ‘the number eight’.

Between 8pm and 1am you can get yourself eight select beverages for Dhs80, there are food platters for Dhs80, an 80s-themed ‘Back to Scool’ soundtrack, and a Dhs100 gift voucher give-away every 80 minutes.

Being another year older isn’t the only cause for celebration at this Belgian Cafe canton, the restaurant has appointed Dennis Christian Fetzner as Head Chef. Fetzner’s tour of duty has lead him through Michelin Star restaurants, honing his skills in kitchens across the world.

Blu Prints

Elsewhere at Radisson Blu Yas Island, award-winning Italian restaurant Filini Garden has just launched a brand new menu.

It features dishes such as pallotte cacio e ove (a much adored cheese-centric version of meatballs); house-prepared chicche di ricotta, served in a rich seafood sauce; there are new tagliatelle and ravioli indulgences too, paired with expert-sourced ingredients including porcini mushrooms and eggplant.

There are fresh main courses to try too, highly-anticipated plates such as sea bream cooked in a foil papillote with sustainability-conscious seasonal vegetables; and Angus grade beef fillet luxuriously slathered in a three peppercorn sauce.

Grill squad

Running until February 19, the Yas Plaza Hotel are also featuring a ‘Grills and Smokes – Under the Stars’ promotion.

Here you can pick up happy hour two for one deals on select drinks daily from 5pm to 9pm, there’s live entertainment on the weekend and a special barbecue menu with prices starting from Dhs99.

Radisson Blu Yas Island, 8pm to 1am until Feb 15, deals from Dhs80. Tel: (02) 656 2406, @bbcyasisland