The eagerly anticipated Museum of the Future is opening its doors on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and for an exclusive glimpse into the future, visitors can now purchase tickets on the official Museum of the Future website.

Tickets for individuals above the age of three are going for Dhs145 per person. Tickets for children under the age of three, senior citizens (above the age of 60) and people of determination (and one accompanying caregiver) can enter for free.

Tickets are already on sale and at the time of publishing, tickets are already sold out from February 22 to 24.

When making your booking online you will need to select your desired time slot. Once opened, The Museum of the Future will be open all week long from 10am to 6pm.

The one-of-a-kind experience is open to various cultural, philosophical, social and spiritual outlooks and will welcome all visitors for the first time ever in a place of inspiration, hope and knowledge.

Through distinctive themes, the Museum of the Future will offer visitors a gateway to the year 2071. Traditionally, museums showcase the past but the Museum of the Future is different allowing visitors to venture through space and time to the unknown future.

All five senses will be activated in the immersive space as visitors wander from a galactic experience exhibiting the future of humanity in outer space, to the future wonders of ecology along with a more interpersonal and human experience through the future of wellness. There will be a distinct area in the museum where visitors can interact with top products of the future and innovations in the world of tech, sustainability, transport, health and space.

Little one’s ages three to 10 can explore the ‘Future Heroes’ environment which will encourage them to interact and forge building blocks for their own future.

Earlier this week, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai shared a little sneak peek of the Museum of the Future on his Instagram.

If you snapped up tickets and are excited to visit, brush up on some of the Museum of the Future information before you head over.

Featured image: @alphaspotting