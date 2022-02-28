Prices are set to hit an all-time high this March…

If you drive a vehicle in the UAE, you might want to fill up your fuel tank today, as petrol and diesel prices are set to head over Dhs3 per litre this March. This is the second increase this year, after February also saw a sharp increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

From March 1, fuel prices for Super 98 will be Dhs3.23 per litre, up from Dhs2.94 per litre in February. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.12 per litre, up from Dhs2.82 per litre in February. Diesel will be priced at Dhs3.19 per litre, up from Dhs2.88 in February.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to January 2022

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23

2021

January: Dhs1.91

February: Dhs1.91

March: Dhs2.21

April: Dhs2.29

May: Dhs2.30

June: Dhs2.38

July: Dhs2.47

August: Dhs2.58

September: Dhs2.55

October: Dhs2.60

November: Dhs2.80

December: Dhs2.77

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Image: Getty