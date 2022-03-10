10 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend: March 25 to 27

It’s almost here…

Just like that, the working week is drawing to a close, and there’s only one more day to wait until the weekend. As ever, we’ve got a stellar list of things to do this weekend in Dubai. There’s something for everyone, from the Dubai World Cup, to a new cafe and a performance by an R&B star.

Here are 10 things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday March 25

Check out a new cafe

If you’re headed for some retail therapy at The Dubai Mall this weekend, be sure to stop by O Cafe for some sweet treats. The new spot offers a range of desserts and coffee, as well as artisanal sandwiches made with freshly baked bread, cold cuts and charcuteries. Instagrammable desserts include the O Choco Chip Cookie and O Torrijas.

O Cafe, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, daily 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)54 424 4999. @ocafe.dxb

Visit DIFC Art Nights

DIFC Art Nights is back again for its first event of the year this week adding to your list of art events to see this month. Running for two days from March 24 and 25 at Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC Art Nights returns for its 13th edition under the theme ‘The Future is Here’. The event will showcase creative and visionary artworks from local and international artists (established and upcoming), in a number of formats predominantly futuristic and digital works of art. You can check it out from 6pm until 10pm.

DIFC Art Nights, Gate Village, DIFC, Dubai, March 24 and 25, free, 6pm to 10pm, difc.ae

Listen to live music at Jazz Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jazz Garden (@thejazzgardendubai)

Enjoy three hours of live music at the Jazz Garden taking place this Friday at @ISD, Dubai Sports City. Tables are available for groups of four, six and eight guests, priced at Dhs100 per person fully redeemable on food and beverages, or Dhs50 per person in the standing area also fully redeemable on food and beverages. The line up includes Isabella Lundgren Trio, Devils of Moko and Shady & The Band.

The Jazz Garden, @ISD, Dubai Sports City, Friday March 25, 8pm onwards. thejazzgarden.com

Saturday March 26

Celebrate Nikki Beach Dubai’s anniversary

This weekend, one of our favourite Dubai beach clubs celebrates its sixth anniversary. Guests who book a day at Nikki Beach Dubai on Saturday March 26 can expect not only entertainment and unforgettable birthday surprises, but also delicious dishes and unlimited good vibes. Keep an eye out for the gGiant palms, tropical flowers, coastal décor, special coconut or fruity drinks.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Saturday March 26, 12pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. dubai.nikkibeach.com

Attend the Dubai World Cup

On Saturday March 26, 2022, one of the world’s most spectacular horse races will return to Meydan Racecourse, as the 26th edition of Dubai World Cup races into town. But it’s not just about the race. Every year, horse racing fans from around the world join UAE residents to spectate the racing, the fashion and that big-headline after-race concert. As well as all the on-track action, a trio of show-stopping performances will close out proceedings as Brit acts Becky Hill, Rudimental and Sigala headline the after-race concert.

Dubai World Cup, Meydan Racecourse, 12pm onwards, Saturday March 26, from Dhs295. dubairacingclub.com

Become a wine connoisseur

The Grapeskin Fest is back for the final time before summer, featuring more than 50 international wines from around the world, plus artisan cheese and charcuterie, tarte flambée and more. Live entertainment and ‘blind tasting’ sessions will take place at Grapeskin’s pretty courtyard destination.

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Saturday March 26, 4pm to 10pm. @grapeskindubai

Say goodbye to Cartel

Secret bar Cartel, found inside La Carnita, is closing for good this Saturday. In its spot will come a new concept, but before that the Cartel gang are going out with a bang. With Dany Neville and friends on the decks, guests can enjoy the second edition of House Party on Saturday March 26.

Cartel, La Carnita, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Sat March 26, 10.30pm onwards. Tel: (0)58 540 6220. @cartel.dxb

Party with Peggy Gou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah (@sohogardenpalm)

The legendary DJ behind tracks such as It Makes You Forget and Starry Night is back in Dubai, ready to play the new Soho Garden at Palm Jumeirah. Tickets are available on the door priced from Dhs250 or tables start from Dhs8,000 minimum spend.

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, Sat March 26, 10pm to 3am. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. @sohogardenpalm

Sunday March 27

Taste Californian wines

This Sunday, Boca will have wine tasting stations set up for a California-themed edition of The Tasting Class’ Vine Trail. For Dhs295, you’ll get a cheese or charcuterie board, plus the chance to sample up to 10 of a possible 30 wines, or you can purchase extra vouchers for additional tastings. Sommeliers from The Tasting Class will be on hand at each station to provide valuable tips and information.

The California Vine Trail, Boca, DIFC, Sunday March 27, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295. thetastingclass.com

Enjoy a Sunday roast

Enjoy a fully fledged Sunday roast from LDC Kitchen this Sunday. For Dhs500 you can fill the whole family with either a juicy herb-marinated chicken or tender slow-cooked beef roast dinner. The spread comes with all the trimmings, with the option to add on more Yorkshire puddings if you wish.

Payment in advance will be taken through Chatfood. For order inquiries, WhatsApp (0)566086776.

See Ne-Yo live in Dubai

Grammy award-winning American singer, songwriter and dancer, Ne-Yo, is set to make his return to Dubai with a huge show on Sunday March 27. The So Sick hitmaker will become the latest in a string of huge musical acts to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage. There’s no need to purchase tickets for the show, you’ll just need to be in possession of a valid Expo ticket and show up on the night. Ne-Yo is set to perform at 9.30pm.

Expo 2020 Dubai, Sunday March 27, 9.30pm. expo2020dubai.com