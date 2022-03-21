The biannual event returns to light up the financial district…

DIFC Art Nights is back again for its first event of the year this week adding to your list of art events to see this month.

Running for two days from March 24 and 25 at Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC Art Nights returns for its 13th edition under the theme ‘The Future is Here’.

The event will showcase creative and visionary artworks from local and international artists (established and upcoming), in a number of formats predominantly futuristic and digital works of art. You can check it out from 6pm until 10pm.

You can’t go a day at the moment without hearing about non-fungible tokens (NFTs), so yes they will be making an appearance at the art event. Expect futuristic installations, digital artworks and what ‘the future’ means to artists in art form.

The artworks and installations will be on display at some of the most popular art galleries in the DIFC area including Opera Gallery, Sconci Art Gallery, Tabari Art Space, Christie’s, Sotheby’s Art and more.

Make you visit Artiana Gallery for an exhibition that will transport you to the future. It is the gallery’s first NFT-selling exhibition titled ‘The Mythical Metaverse’ and features the oil paintings of prominent artist Sakti Burman converted to digital format.

You will find plenty of art located outdoors as well across Gate Village. Keep your eyes peeled for the works by Christopher Florentino, popularly known as Flore, a celebrated American contemporary fine artist whose distinct style fuses pop and street art.

Other popular artists to watch for include Jake Michael Singer, Ranjeet Sarkar, Ajay Samir, Abdullah Ali, Kishore Pratim Biswas, Dilip Choudhury, Priti Mandal, Bishwaranjan Bhunia, and Anil Gaikwad.

There will also be a number of workshops if you want to showcase your own talents, shops and dining outlets to cure those hunger pangs.

While you’re at the financial district, make sure you check out DIFC Sculpture Park where you will find 62 artworks spanning sculptures and paintings, both outdoors and indoors. Want to enjoy more artistic vibes? Head to Sikka Art and Design Festival running until March 24 at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood.

DIFC Art Nights, Gate Village, DIFC, Dubai, March 24 and 25, free, 6pm to 10pm, difc.ae

Images: Supplied