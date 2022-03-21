It’s time to return to the dance floor…

Dubai clubbers, get ready for a new nightlife experience, as we welcome Coda to the scene. Taking a spot inside Fairmont Dubai, Coda will open its doors on March 25, offering an immersive experience fuelled by internationally renowned music, entertainment and creative installations.

Described as a ‘premium nightlife destination’ with creative installations and bespoke artwork curated by Emirati artist May Ali. The venue promises a line-up of local and international DJs, performers, singers, entertainment and secret invite-only events.

Residents who remember House Party Bar will witness a totally transformed space, which features a sleek neon design. Booths line the edge of the space for VIP guests to let loose, while a central dance floor features an overhead laser light installation leading to the DJ booth.

Coda will be open every Wednesday to Saturday from 10pm to 3am, and entry is by reservation on the guest list only. Make your bookings by contacting Coda on WhatsApp at (052) 111 3355, or DM on Instagram @codadxb.

Dubai’s nightlife scene is once-again thriving, with a slew of exciting acts lined up to perform in the city. From Maluma, to Jason Derulo, to Afrojack and more, check out our full list of upcoming performances right here.

Coda DXB, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, opens March 25, Wed to Sat, 10pm to 3am. Tel: (052) 111 3355. @codadxb

Images: Provided