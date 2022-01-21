Can we get an iO-yessss..?

It’s not just your phone that needs an update every so often. There comes a time in every bricks-and-mortar store’s life where they could also benefit from a few bug fixes here and there. And so nobody was particularly surprised to learn that Apple, one of the most aggressively innovative brands on the face of the planet, wanted to give their Yas Mall shop location a little box-fresh makeover despite it only having opened in 2015.

The news is that the overhaul is almost done, and the sparkly new Apple Store 2.0 Pro Max (not the official name), will be peeling off its plastic covering on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

You’ll find it next to The Cheesecake Factory on the first floor between Town Square and Pearl Court.

Apple stores

In addition to all the latest Apple phones, computers, laptops, gadgets, gizmos, accessories and other covetous contraptions — Apple Stores are known for their Genius Bar. It’s a fancy name for what is basically tech support, but if you’ve ever had any experiences with the ladies and gentlemen that work there, you’ll fully appreciate just how apt that name actually is.

Yas Mall

Yas Mall has been undergoing something of a dramatic upgrade itself. Capital developers Aldar Investment is pumping in a half-billion dirham investment that will transform 40 per cent of the existing leasable space, into a “future proof” retail and dining offering.

The Time Square revamp is available to peruse now, and features fresh concepts such as Forever Rose cafe.

Abu Dhabi’s first Urban Outfitters opened in the mall in May 2021, boasting high-end hipster-appropriate street fashion, the store stocks brands such as Truly Madly Deeply, Champion, Fila and Vans.

