The wait is over, the upgraded Yas Mall Marks and Spencer is now complete…

Towards the end of May we shared the news that the renovation and revamp of Marks and Spencer Yas Mall, was approaching completion.

We can now confirm that the tools have been downed, croquet mallets neatly stored away, and prawn mayo sandwiches crusts neatly disposed of. The 25,000 square foot boutique concept store is now fully open and selling the premium product dream.

Often affectionately referred to as Marks and Sparks, or just ‘M&S’ — Marks and Spencers is a much-loved upscale British supermarket, famous for stocking its shelves with only the highest quality products.

As one of the What’s On team’s mothers once said “you know you’ve made it if you’re doing your weekly shop there”.

Despite having partially opened in April, this week’s developments mean that the full renovated space is now in play. New additions include a food hall offering 1,500 premium items. Contained within this number, is a wide range of vegan products via an award-winning collection called Plant Kitchen. And, of course, there’s the world’s favourite cake-based invertebrate, Colin the Caterpillar.

The capital’s only M&S Cafe has also now opened there, offering international favourites such as fish and chips, signature jacket potatoes, elite-level sandwiches and the prawn makhani curry.

Talking about the launch Nick Batey, General Manager of Marks & Spencer MENA, said: “The relaunch of our Yas Mall store marks yet another milestone for us as we look to grow our food market across the UAE to bring customers greater choice with quality products for the whole family.”

“Over the past 12 months, we have focused our efforts on expanding our range of fresh produce, groceries, household items, and the introduction of branded products to complement the Marks & Spencer range. We’re excited that customers visiting our Yas Mall store will now be able to shop over 400 new chilled products and enjoy dining at our new café.”

Marks and Spencer is on the Ground Floor of Yas Mall, Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 56 50 012, @marksandspencerme

Images: Provided