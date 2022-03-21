Complete with beach and water villas, a state-of-the-art golf course, and three stunning swimming pools…

Looking for a Maldives-style getaway without the pricey flight? There’s a luxe new private island resort coming to Abu Dhabi next year that’s sure to go straight to the top of your staycation bucket list.

LXR Hotels & Resorts – the luxury independents arm of Hilton Hotels – is set to transform Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi into a breathtaking resort complete with a stunning golf course. Expected to open in 2023, Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts has been designed to draw inspiration from the destination, with 80 expansive villas set between the beach and flanking the waters edge. For a VIP getaway, a two-bedroom Royal Villa will offer 450 square metres of elegant living space.

The island is going to be all about recreation and wellbeing, so you’ll be able to enjoy a morning sweat session in the fitness studio or gym, followed by an afternoon on the greens of the private golf course. Three swimming pools, tennis and paddle courts and an elegant spa complete the leisure offering.

Al Nawras Island will also feature two signature restaurants, each offering an alfresco terrace for sunny, seaside dining; two bars; and an exclusive beach club. A kids’ club, splash pad, and children’s pool will cater to families looking for an idyllic island escape.

“Abu Dhabi is a renowned luxury destination where visitors and local residents alike seek out exceptional moments and personalised service,” commented Feisal Jaffer, global head, LXR Hotels & Resorts. “That’s precisely what our guests will experience at Al Nawras Island — a truly bespoke and exemplary resort, and one that we are proud to add to the growing global LXR collection,” he added.

LXR already has a presence in Dubai, with Habtoor Palace in Dubai’s Habtoor City operated under the LXR Hotels & Resorts brand. In the coming years, the brand will also expand into Saudi Arabia, with Wadi Hanifah, LXR Hotels & Resorts set to open at Diriyah Gate on the outskirts of Riyadh in 2026.

lxrhotels3.hilton.com