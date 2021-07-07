Work is expected to be completed this year-end…

A Dhs500 million Yas Mall extension began back in March this year with more than 100 stores expected to be added to the mall’s current map. Enhancements will also be made to the plethora of shopping, dining and lifestyle options available.

As work forges ahead, Yas Mall has just announced a line-up of new brands, cafes and restaurants that will join the range of retail and dining outlets at Town Square.

Forever Rose Cafe in Dubai

On the food and beverage front, new additions will include Table Otto, Forever Rose, %Arabica, Entrecote Café de Paris, L’Eclair de Génie, Kronfol, Leens Casual to Gourmet and Montauk. Belgian chocolate maker, Godiva is set to reveal an entirely new design.

For shoppers, expansions are expected expansions from Mango and H&M. Zara is also expanding and will be laid out across two levels.

In case you didn’t know, Abu Dhabi’s first Urban Outfitters opened in the mall in May. Boasting high-end street fashion, the store stocks brands such as Truly Madly Deeply, Champion, Fila and Vans.

As we await further announcements, visitors can now check out the SALT’s ‘Mango Island’ pop-up. Inside the vibrant yellow structure, mango lovers can indulge in a variety of mango shakes and desserts. Popular dishes include mango Softie, SALT Popsies and the famous mango coconut parfait. The pop-up will only be available until August 9.

Additionally, the mall is also working on adding more landscaping, terraces and much more to enhance its visitors experience.

Do note, if you are heading to the mall, expect to see work going on across the main areas, including the Boulevard and Food Court. Once work is completed, it will reopen. As the renovation is currently underway, mall visitors can expect ongoing works across the mall’s main areas, including the Boulevard and Food Court, scheduled for a full reopening soon.

