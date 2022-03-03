Start your weekend off at a cool evening brunch in Dubai…

It’s nearly the weekend, and if you’re thinking of unwinding as soon as the clock strikes six, there’s no better place to be than at a Friday evening brunch in Dubai.

Here are 10 restaurants to check out to enjoy a Friday evening brunch in Dubai

Blue Jade

Start the weekend right with a colourful Friday evening brunch whipped up by Blue Jade’s Chef de Cuisine, Chef Ta Van Huong. Saigon Social features an a la carte sharing-style menu, with signature Vietnamese dishes, including the famous Pho Bo (Vietnamese national noodle soup), moreish street food and a modern take on classics. The carefully selected dishes coupled with innovative crafted drinks, alongside friendly service, promises to be a culinary extravaganza. Complete with live entertainment, including the lively hand pan, guests should expect a vibrant and unforgettable night out.



Blue Jade, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs249 soft drinks, Dhs398 Asian cocktails and house drinks. Over 12s only. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. @bluejadedubai

Enigma

Delight in Persian and Peruvian classics every Friday at The Prusiana Brunch at Enigma at Palazzo Versace Dubai. Start off with delectable appetizers such as traditional Peruvian Cosa Limena and Masto Laboo and mains – served family-style at the table – include succulent kebabs, delicious slow-cooked stews and more. Live dancers and a DJ will keep you entertained. Prices start from Dhs350.

Enigma, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Fri 7pm to 11pm, Dhs350 food only, Dhs380 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, children 5 to 11 Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

Fairmont the Palm

Gorgeous Asian restaurant Ba-Boldly Asian has just launched a brand new Friday brunch which launches on February 11. Running from 6pm to 11pm, you can tuck into Chef’s special selection of sushi, sashimi, sea bass with ponzu, pan-fried black pepper beef buns, crispy wontons with pickled plum and more. Of course, no brunch would be complete without free-flowing drinks and you can enjoy them whilst listening to top tunes provided by the resident DJ.

Ba-Boldly Asian, Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri 6pm to 11pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs375 house wine and beer, Dhs450 house wine, beer, selected cocktails and spirits. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @ba.boldlyasian

Hudson’s Tavern

Start the weekend off with a bang at Hudson’s Tavern’s new evening brunch. It’s inspired by Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, and has all of the trappings of New York. Dishes include a sharing-style menu including shrimp cocktail, fresh caesar salad, Nashville hot chicken sliders with a side of crispy fries and a variety of tasty tacos. Sip on signature New York-inspired cocktails.

Hudson’s Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Fri 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 cocktails and bubbles. Tel: (0)4 871 1016. accor.com

Jazz@Pizza Express

For some laidback fun to kickstart your weekend with loved ones, this lively music spot in JLT is the place to be. The Stage Brunch kicks off every Friday at 8pm and includes unlimited Italian favourites. Dig into uper-soft dough balls, spicy chicken wings and irresistible burrata pizza with prices starting from Dhs199.

The Stage Brunch, Jazz PizzaExpress, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Fri 8pm onwards, Dhs199 onwards. Tel: (0)4 441 6342, pizzaexpress.ae

Karma Kafe

Welcome the weekend with Burj Khalifa views, the Dubai Fountains, and a brunch at Karma Kafe. The fab atmosphere features Pan-Asian cuisine, electric beats and free-flowing beverages. Prices start from Dhs330 and runs from 8pm to 11pm. Tuck into unlimited raw and seafood, small dishes, salads and sides before digging into one main dish. To end your night on a sweet note, you have a dessert platter.

Karma Kafe, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs330 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 sparkling, Tel: (0)4 565 7220. karma-kafe.com

Maui Beach Restaurant & Bar

Dedicate your Friday night to discovering unique flavours from regions across India. Surprise delicacies are served in a street food market-style, so brace your tastebuds for a flurry of new finds. The Desi Junction Friday evening brunch offers a family-friendly evening both indoors and out, with tables close enough to hear the waves lap against the beach. Because what beats the crunch of chaat and puri like the music of the ocean?

Maui Beach Restaurant & Bar, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri 7pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs98 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Head to Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen to enjoy dinner and three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs225 (grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah). Drinks include selected beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, and you can choose a main from authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash (beef or vegan), fish and chips, vegan cottage pie, shepherd’s pie, steak and ale pie, chicken and mushroom pie or all-day English breakfast.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Sama Lounge

Check out a Latin American fiesta at Same Lounge, a rooftop bar in JBR, which will take you on a journey to Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Dishes include chicken coxinha, a cheese bread, cassava fries and Polenta fries served with rucola mayo and garlic aioli, picanha beef sliders with spicy mayo, cajun and paprika rubbed tenderized chicken breast, barbecued beef chorizo, chicken wings, calamari rings and more. Wash it all down with unlimited drinks.

Sama Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott, JBR, Dubai, Fridays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 439 8888. samaloungedubai.com

Seven Sisters

Dig out your gladrags for a five-hour Sundown Brunch by Seven Sisters, in partnership with LUV events. Running from 3pm every Friday and Saturday, DJs spin a mix of hip-hop and R&B and mixologists serve up endless cocktails as the kitchen rolls out sushi, sliders and more. Oh, and don’t forget an obligatory selfie at sunset.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Fri and Sat 3pm to 8pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks, Dhs450 bubbles. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sundownbrunch

