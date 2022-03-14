Dirty Dancing shows at an outdoor cinema, there’s a cool pop-up bar in DIFC and we’re gearing up for a big St Patrick’s Day bonanza…

It’s a new week, which means new things to do across the city. If you’re looking for fun events, there’s a street food market at Expo, a bar pop-up in DIFC and a St Patrick’s Day party at Barasti. Away from the food and drink scene, why not check out a sky-high pilates class, see a Rom Com on the sand, or snag yourself some new prints as World Art Dubai returns?

These are the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday March 14

See an iconic film on the sand

Zero Gravity’s ‘Cinema on the Sand’ is back for 2022, and this Monday, you can catch one of the most iconic Rom Coms of all time, Dirty Dancing. Entry to the venue is Dhs75, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages such as popcorn, nachos, chilli cheese fries, chicken wings, chicken shawarma, beef burger, dirty dog and special beverages.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, various dates, Dhs75 fully redeemable on F&B, Doors open at 7pm and movies start at 8pm. . 0-gravity.ae

Tuck into tasty dishes at Expo

Though now in its final few weeks, the ‘world’s greatest show’ has launched a Street Food Night Market. Found at the Festival Garden and running until the end of Expo (March 31), the street food market is home to dishes from across the globe including Silk Road-inspired dishes and unique Hawaiian fare. There are multiple food stands activities and for the young ones, there’s an inflatable park (you know, just in case the pavilion hopping hasn’t tuckered them out already).

Street Food Night Market, Expo 2020 Dubai 3pm to 11.30pm Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 1.30am Friday and Saturday. @ExpoFestivalGarden

Tuesday March 15

Gather the girls for a ladies’ night

On Tuesdays, H Bar at The H Dubai offers ladies a top deal to catch up over: There’s three selected drinks for Dhs99, and 30% off bites and grazing plates from 7pm to midnight. and every Tuesday ladies can enjoy drinks and delectable nibbles at brilliant prices (3 selected drinks and 30% off food for AED 99).

H Bar, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to 12am, Tuesdays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 501 8888, hhoteldubai.com

It’s your last chance to dine at the hands of a celebrity chef

He’s one of the world’s most celebrated chefs, and chef Pierre Gagnaire is back at the helm of his Dubai restaurant Pierre’s Bistro, until March 15. Having established himself as a pioneer of fusion cuisine, the chef and his team will be serving up an a la carte array of exquisite dishes such as lightly grilled Omani shrimp, sole meunière and caraïbes ganache for a sweet ending. Reservations are essential.

Pierre’s Bistro, InterContinental Dubai Festival City, 6.30pm to 11pm, Mar 11 to 15. Tel: (0)4 701 1199, pierresdubai.com

Wednesday March 16

Try a pilates class in the sky

Stunning Downtown hotel SLS Dubai has introduced a new pilates class at its 69th floor Ciel Spa, which takes place every Wednesday morning. Focusing on core strength, posture and balance, the class is designed to strengthen muscles while improving postural alignment and flexibility. The class is at 10am, and guests can enjoy complimentary access to the luxe spa facilities including steam rooms, relaxation lounge and jacuzzi before or after class.

Ciel Spa, SLS Dubai, 10am, Weds, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 607 0654, sbe.com

Enjoy a mixology-paired three-course menu DIFC’s Bull & Bear has transformed its terrace with a Monkey 47 pop-up bar, where guests can expect an array of master mixology every Wednesday. On March 16, The Flavour Innovators will see a famous guest bartender take you on a sensory experimentation, with a three-course including selected Bull & Bear signature dishes, paired with Monkey 47 cocktails, welcome drink and a glass of wine with mains. Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, 7pm to 11.30pm, Wednesday March 16, Dhs350. @bullandbear.difc

Thursday March 17

Pick up some prints at World Art Dubai

If you’re looking to spruce up your home, gain inspiration or just soak up some wonderful works of art, head to the largest retail art show in the region – World Art Dubai. The creative contemporary retail art fair is back for its eighth edition taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from March 16 to 19. This year, the theme of World Art Dubai is ‘Unplug Yourself’ offering visitors a chance to explore a world of art and is a must-visit for private collectors, corporate and first-time buyers. World Art Dubai’s main mission is in line with the city’s mission of making art accessible, which means you will be able to purchase original contemporary art pieces as low as 100USD (approximately Dhs367).

World Art Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, March 16 to 19, Dhs10. worldartdubai.com.

Head to a Paddy’s Day party

Plenty of events at popular Barasti will keep you entertained this Paddy’s day. On March 17 9am to 1am there’s stout, ciders, and distilled beverages for Dhs29 each. On March 17 (7pm to 1am) there’s bingo and entertainment by Sweet Chili Jam and DJ Marky Mark.

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, 9am to late, Thursday March 17. Tel: (0)4 318 1313. @barastibeach