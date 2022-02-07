Pass the popcorn, outdoor cinemas are back…

The blissfully cooler months of the Dubai winter season are in full flow, which means that we can enjoy our favourite alfresco activities in the city. One such activity is an outdoor cinema and one of the city’s best – Zero Gravity’s ‘Cinema on the Sand’ is back with a stellar line-up for 2022.

Movies, which include Titanic, Top Gun and The Notebook, will be shown on alternate Monday evenings on a huge cinema screen set up on the beach. Rows of sun loungers are lined up ready for you to sit back, relax and get cosy under a blanket (date night central). Doors open at 7pm and movies start at 8pm.

Entry to the venue is Dhs75, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages, which includes seriously movie-worthy snacks such as popcorn, nachos, chilli cheese fries, chicken wings, chicken shawarma, beefburger, and dirty dogs. Choose from beanbags, sun loungers and director’s chairs to watch your film of choice. You don’t need to reserve tickets, you can just turn up on the day.

There’s a brilliant line up of movies planned from February right through April. Kicking things off on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) is the timeless love story, Titanic. On February 28, it’s another classic romantic comedy – Notting Hill. On March 14, you can sing your heart out to Dirty Dancing.

Another cult romantic classic is The Notebook, which will be screened on March 28, followed by Top Gun on April 11, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s on April 25.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, various dates, Dhs75 fully redeemable on F&B, Doors open at 7pm and movies start at 8pm. . 0-gravity.ae

