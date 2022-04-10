All the best feasts and treats in Abu Dhabi this Easter…

For those celebrating Easter this year, and to those that just want to get in on the chocolate egg bonanza, we’re saluting you the best way we know how, with a list of all the best and most egg-citing (sorry, it’s going to be one of those) deals and dining activities in Abu Dhabi this Easter.

An Easter Egg hunt at Yas Marina

Yas Mar a Marina Hop event this weekend that promises thoroughly wholesome family shenanigans for the whole family this Easter Sunday. Casa De Cuba has been transformed into a veritable Easter wonderland offering a huge selection of egg day themed activities between midday and 5pm. There’s face painting, giant Jenga, balloon shaping, mural colouring, Easter egg crafting and bunny hat decorating We’re also hopping, we mean, we’ve heard rumors that the Easter Bunny, might also make an appearance. Hungry for more? Some of the leisure hub’s best-loved restaurants are offering big deals on dining to coincide with the fun, including – The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Diablito’s, Iris, Boroughs, and Aquarium.

Visit yasmarina.ae for more info

Easter Spritz at Alba Terrace

The crafty menu and botanical tendrils of the alfresco, Alba Terrace always supply that big weekend energy. Which makes it a cracking choice for Easter Saturday. For this season’s eatings — there’s a festive four-course menu for you to try, which includes marinated tuna and quail egg with green beans, rocket salad, balsamic vinaigrette, pulled lamb pizza and mains of seafood risotto and crispy lamb cutlets marinated in yoghurt. For dessert, there’s an egg custard tart and a decadent Easter chocolate trolley. We’re presuming that’s chocolate on the trolley, rather than a trolley made of chocolate, either way we’re sold.

The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, Sun April 17, (any three hours) between 12.30pm to 5pm, from Dhs215. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @albaterrace

Easter lunch at Amerigos

Easter, but make it Mexian, or Meggsican if you will. This special Latin Easter session offers a house package for just Dhs199 and promises to include the usual fuego food as well as egg hunting, piñata bashing, kid’s games, and a cracking range of prizes to be won.

Park Inn by Radisson Blu, Yas Island, 12.30pm to 4pm Sun Apr 17, from Dhs149. Tel: (0)2 6562000. @amerigosyasisland

Easter festivities at Emirates Palace

There’s a right royal round-up of Easter happenings at Emirates Palace this weekend. Including a series of Easter picnics at Cascades, featuring egg hunts for the kids, taking place from April 15 to 17, priced at Dhs465 (and 50 per cent off for the wee ones). There’s a kids movie night in the pool on Friday and Saturday; and Easter lunch at Vendome (from Dhs350) on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 from 1 to 4 pm, with a huge festive banquet and full schedule of family crafts and entertainment. There are Easter-themed pastries at Le Café and an egg-clusive Easter menu by Luigi Stinga at Talea (from Dhs495) on Sunday April 17. And finally — an Easter staycation package with a huge egg-citing range of inclusions.

For more information tel: (02) 690 9000, or visit the website at mandarinoriental.com

Easter Sunday at Oak Room

Find love in a hopping little corner of Abu Dhabi this Easter. This legit Brit steakhouse, that sits on a mountain of What’s On Awards, is serving up a four-course egg-stravaganza with Cornish crab, pickle cucumber, yogurt and basil to start; a carvery of beef rib and lamb saddle with all the trimmings; and the traditional UK Easter dessert — Hot Cross buns with lashings of lump-free custard. There’s also a roving artisanal British cheese trolley, and a chocolate trolley doing the rounds too.

The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, Sun April 17, (any three hours) between 12.30pm to 5pm, from Dhs245. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @albaterrace

Easter lunch at Giornotte

Giornotte’s Chef’s Lunch is one of the city’s most popular ways to graze at the weekend. And it too, has a special sprinkling of Easter magic this weekend. As always, the huge banquet-level buffet offering is supplemented with live cooking stations.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Sat 16 Apr 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs320. Tel: (02) 818 8282, @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Easter lunch at Grills@Chill’O

Head to this poolside family fun-plex for the special egg-fest version of their popular weekend feast, taking place on Sunday, April 17.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi Corniche, 12.30pm to 4pm Sun Apr 17, from Dhs275. Tel: (02) 813 7777, @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Easter lunch at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

There are two days of festive gastronomy on offer at Rosewood this weekend. We’re focusing on the Saturday happenings though which centre around Hidden Bar and La Cava. Food highlights involve Dibba oysters, sushi rolls and cured salmon gravlax to start; followed by sharing mains such as eight-hour braised lamb and herb-crusted baked salmon; and a dessert assembly that involves Easter cheesecake, berry pavlova, and chocolate Easter eggs. Ambiance is egg-cecuted with keen design touches and an Easter egg painting experience for the little ones. You can end the afternoon with access to the property’s gorgeous rooftop pool.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, midday to 4pm, from Dhs365. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Easter lunch at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Park Hyatt’s UAE famous weekend ‘lunch’ has got a spring its step this Sunday. Traditional Easter additions to the banquet include lamb cooked Argentinian asado style and Easter eggs with poached lobster (not sure if the dribble is fear or excitement). Little ones can check into Camp Park for an, yep you guessed it, egg hunt (although given the fact it’s Park Hyatt, this is probably the ‘Faberge’ of Abu Dhabi egg hunts). Elsewhere the ever-popular seafood bar and customary freshly shucked oysters will be making an apperance. A strong selection of desserts also persists with DIY tiramisu, white chocolate and passion fruit tulips, and milk chocolate with vanilla and honey-bee.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 1pm to 4.30pm Sun April 17, priced from Dhs375. Tel: (050) 740 5323, @parkhyattad

Easter lunch at Stills

There are a pair of Easter lunch specials doing the rounds at Crowne Plaza Yas Island’s Stills this weekend, and the bunny thing is — they’re going to be Minion-themed. Yep those diminutive villain-enablers will be helping you paint the town yellow at this grand egg-day dining event, which offers kids-entertainment sides of egg decorating and a frantic egg hunt.

Crowne Plaza Yas Island, 12.30pm to 3.30pm Sat April 16 and Sun April 17, from Dhs169. Tel: (02) 656 3000, @crowneplazayasisland

Images: Provided