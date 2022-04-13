Yas Bay Waterfront Nights will include a market, oud player and festive decor…

Already home to so much top-drawer leisure activities, the Yas Bay Waterfront has announced that it will launch a special ‘Waterfront Nights’ series from tomorrow, Thursday April 14. And of course, it’s completely free to enter.

Decked out with festive-inspired decorations, the thriving entertainment-hub will also now feature a Ramadan night market for the remainder of the Holy Month.

The festivities will kick off at 8pm nightly with visitors taking a starlit stroll the water’s edge, exploring the assorted stalls of 23 homegrown businesses. The fine-craft boutiques offering artisanal must-haves include Going Places, Tinka, Searina, Al Karaz Boutique, Boutique Jewelry, and Go Kids.

New, temporary cuisine horizons rise and add to the already dizzying collection of top restaurants available along Pier 71 and beyond. There will be gourmet eats and treats to break your fast with, from 1881, Burger Kitchen, Coffee Architecture, Soo Matcha, Chai on Wheels, Chunk and Chewy.

From 10.30pm to 11.30pm each night, your moonlit meanders will be met with the soulful serenade of a traditional oud player, primed with a setlist of traditional Arabian classics.

For more information on the gastronomic adventures available at Yas Bay, you can check out our full guide to which restaurants are open, and which are still to come. Or check out our round-up on the best iftar and suhoor options available across the capital.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, nightly from 8pm April 14 until the end of Ramadan, free to enter. @yasbayuae

Images: Provided