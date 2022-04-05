Get ready to be blown away…

Bibliophiles, we have some awesome news. The biggest book sale in the world, the Big Bad Wolf is returning to Dubai this April with what we can only imagine will be amazing deals that will blow bibliophiles away.

The news has been confirmed via the Big Bad Wolf UAE Instagram account and we couldn’t wait to share the news with our readers. As of now, we are still waiting for the official dates and location but according to the posts the Big Bad Wolf has been teasing us with, it will be announced shortly. We will let you know as soon as we get the announcement.

Here’s what we know

The event will last for 10 days in April and unlike last year which took place on popular shopping UAE based website noon, it will be a physical event.

Now, if we had to guess a date, we are assuming it will fall sometime over April 23 as it is World Book Day, but as mentioned, we will let you know when the official details are announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World’s Biggest Book Sale (@bigbadwolfbooks_uae)

So, how much do the books cost?

If you’ve never been to a Big Bad Wolf book sale before, you need to know that the books are not expensive at all and in previous years, readers were able to bag books as low as Dhs4.99. Some books were even offered at 90 per cent off – that’s a major saving right there.

Even if you don’t read, this is probably the one event you need to go to purchase gifts for a friend who does love to read.

The event in the past has featured no less than three million books. The majority of the books at this Big Bad Wolf sales in the past were in English, but there were other languages available including Arabic, French and more. As for genres, readers can pick up all kinds from fiction to horror, drama and more.

As we mentioned, we are unaware of the location and dates in April as of now, but head back to this article or keep up to date on the Big Bad Wolf UAE social media account for the details. But for now, it’s time to clear the bookshelf and get ready to be blown away!