And you’ll learn about some important world heritage sites, too…

The helipad of Burj Al Arab is currently home to ‘The Art Maze’ – an exclusive art exhibition put together by a partnership between global artist Sacha Jafri, art visionary Marcus Schaefer and UNESCO. Sadly, the public won’t be able to head to the top of the stunning Jumeirah hotel to take a look as it is open only for global celebrities, entrepreneurs, art lovers and collectors.

Thanks to technology though, you can check out the paintings on display in the comforts of your own home on this link here.

The unique exhibition is in celebration of the 50th anniversary of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and the 30 paintings are of heritage sites around the world.

Seen a painting that you’ve liked and want to learn more about it? Thankfully, your VR experience will also include a voiceover that will tell you a little bit about the heritage site.

Some of the sites featured include the Acropolis (Greece), Land of Olives and Vine (Palestine), Taj Mahal (India), Hegra’s Archaeological site (Saudi Arabia), UAE’s very own Al Ain Cultural Site and many more.

More about The Art Maze

The sky-high art exhibition will take place in Dubai on top of the Burj Al Arab helipad until March 27.

After this, The Art Maze will travel across several continents for two years until 2023. Its first stop is Kathmandu – the capital of Nepal. Its final show will be in the capital – Abu Dhabi. We will of course let you know when it returns home.

This new exhibition is part of Jafri’s journey towards a new vision of hope for Planet Earth entitled ‘We Rise Together’. In February, the Dubai based artist unveiled the first artwork which will be sent to the moon. Last year, Jafri was also awarded a Guinness World Record for ‘The Journey of Humanity’ – a work of art that scales 17,176.6 square feet. It sold for a record-breaking Dhs227,757,000. All the money was donated to charity.

Artist and philanthropist, Sacha Jafri commented, ‘The launch of the ‘The Art Maze’ on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad will truly be a first-of-its-kind concept where art meets architecture and technology, and we can’t wait to share it with the rest of the world.’

Images: Supplied