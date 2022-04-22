Protect your pooch's paws with these pet-friendly indoor spots in Dubai

Because they really are our best friends…

The temperature in Dubai is slowly on the rise and it will soon not be friendly to either humans or pets. But, this doesn’t mean you have to stay home to enjoy some time with your pup as there are several pet-friendly places in Dubai that allow you to chill with your dog indoors.

We reached out to Yvonne (and her adorable pup Boefje), the owner of Doggie Adventures in Dubai to help curate the below list and if you have a furry four-legged tail-wagger, Doggie Adventures in Dubai is one account you need to follow.

Here are 13 indoor pet-friendly places in Dubai to take your dog to during the warmer season.

CMP Bar & Grill

CMP Bar & Grill (formerly Chicago Meat Packers) has a terrace that is pet-friendly seven days a week from 12pm to 12am. You and your pups are allowed indoors on Monday and Tuesday from 12pm to 12am and on Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. Before you head on over though, make sure you inform the team in advance as they have a ‘five pets at a time only policy. If you dine with your pet, you will get a 15 per cent doggy discount.

CMP Bar & Grill, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 580 7983. @cmpdubai

Coco Paris

This Instagrammable space welcomes pups of all sizes and its staff love dogs, too. You can even purchase treats at the restaurant and there are water bowls available, too.

Coco Paris, Dubai Mall Zabeel Expansion, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 584 1188. @cocoparis_dubai

Ivy’s Secret Garden

Well-behaved dogs of all sizes are welcome to join their owners as they dine indoors at Ivy’s Secret Garden in Al Quoz. They are open seven days a week.

Ivy’s Secret Garden, Warehouse 3, Al Asayel Street, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 889 6982. secretgardenivy.com

Just Vegan

Just Vegan is located in a villa in Jumeira and welcomes pets in its indoor space. The private dining restaurant offers up a variety of vegan dishes and they have water bowls for the furry family members. You can bring in your own food for your pet so you don’t have to be stared at by puppy eyes as you tuck into your healthy meal.

Just Vegan Jumeirah, Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 546 3392. @justveganjumeirah

Just Vegan Marina

Located in Dubai Marina, this branch of Just Vegan is also pet-friendly saving vegan pup-owners a long drive to the other end of town. Bring your own treats but water will be provided to help quench the furry one’s palate.

Just Vegan Marina, Marina Walk Pearl Marina Hotel Apartments, Opposite Choithrams, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 277 4006. @justveganmarina

Kave

Zero waste upcycle cafe, Kave, doesn’t just allow dogs, they live for dogs. Make their day and bring your furry friend along to one of their workshops or for some (delicious) pho. They even have a special menu with treats for dogs to enjoy.

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (055) 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

Palm Bay

Caribbean-themed Palm Bay at Club Vista Mare looks pretty Instagrammable but just imagine how great the snap would look with your smiling tail-wagging pup in it. Thankfully, like most of the restaurants in Palm Bay, it is pet-friendly and allows dogs of all sizes indoors where you all can stay cool.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Single Fin

Single Fin inside Surf House is a safe haven for barefoot warriors, hair still wet, who are looking for a healthy meal after a workout. Bring your pup along as you sip on a cold brew and cool off indoors. Pups of all sizes are welcome.

Single Fin, Jumeirah Beach Road, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 321 1309.@singlefindubai

Social Company Located at one of the city’s top pet-friendly neighbourhoods, The Greens, pet owners can bring their dogs to Social Company in Zabeel House by Jumeirah. There will be other fur babies they can play with and all good pups will be rewarded with treats and water. Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com Social Distrikt Dubai’s experiential food and bar hub, Social Distrikt is a great spot for the whole family with great vibes and the barking great news is that it’s pet-friendly, too. Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 515 8995. @social.distrikt

Third Wave Cafe This hidden gem is tucked away within Al Barari and serves up a curated menu of coffee and Japanese tea. They also serve up a fully vegan menu. Do note that there’s limited seating, so advance booking is required and don’t forget to mention you will be bringing your furry friend along. Third Wave, Seventh Heaven, Al Barari, Dubai, Sun to Weds 8am to 8pm, Thur to Sat 8am to 10pm. @thirdwavedubai

Reform Social & Grill (The Lakes)

This popular British gastropub has an outdoor terrace that they cover over the summer with air conditioning making it a nice option for pups and their owners to chill. The food is great and they even have a special food menu for paw pals.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. Tel: (04) 454 2638. @reformdubai

XVA Cafe

Hidden in the historic heart of Al Fahidi, XVA is an arty assembly of a hotel, gallery, boutique and stunning courtyard cafe. Settle into a cushioned nook or the shaded courtyard to dine on vibrant vegetarian fare and refreshing mint lemonades with your pup by your side.

XVA Cafe, Al Fahidi Historical District, Bur Dubai, Tel: (0)4 353 5383. xvahotel.com

