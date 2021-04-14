Nourish your body…

Veganism, or eating plant-based, is huge right now. With some people eating plant-based 100 per cent of the time or those who are swapping some of their meat for more veggies, Veganism certainly doesn’t mean boring these days.

There are plenty of vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Dubai, but now a seriously cool one has opened in Jumeirah, where it occupies two floors of a villa. Its got that botanical vibe which is super popular in Dubai these days, with plenty of leafy green foliage hanging down from the ceiling.

Just Vegan, a concept that started back in 2017, has now opened this flagship private dining restaurant, named Just Vegan Jumeirah. There is plenty of pro-vegan positivity around, such as on the stairs, which bear phrases such as ‘eat your veggies’ and ‘plant power’.

There’s no compromise when it comes to taste and variety on the menu. Some highlights include Shades of greens, Love Peace & Beet, Truffle Mac & Cheese Stacks, Chick N BLT Burger, Thai Yellow Curry Pizza, Plant Based Country Curry, Bun Less Burger – all obviously plant-based.

All sauces and food are prepared in-house to make sure they are fully vegan, and, of course, as nutritious and nourishing as possible. You’ll also be able to sip on cool craft cocktails and other fresh drinks. The restaurant focuses on giving you an enjoyable dining experience in a ‘healthier and more ethical way’.

Betcy Thomas, Marketing Manager at Just Vegan, said: “We want to show that everyone can eat differently, without compromising taste and ensuring health benefits. While all of our offerings are plant-based, we have created dishes that will be loved by vegans and omnivores alike.”

Just Vegan Jumeirah, Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, 11.30am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 546 3392. @justveganjumeirah

Images: Provided