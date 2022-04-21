NBA star LeBron James has been spotted at a new Dubai restaurant

‘The King’ was only in Dubai for ‘about 12 hours’…

American basketball player LeBron James has been spotted in Dubai for the first time this week, sparking fans into a frenzy. The NBA star posed for pictures and signed a Lakers shirt in Trove, a brand new restaurant located in Fashion Avenue of The Dubai Mall.

In an Instagram video, he can be seen speaking with Dubai entrepreneur Fadie Musallet (known as FadieCakes on Instagram). James, known as The King, said in the video: “I was here for about 12 hours… I need to come back though… [I] gotta get the whole experience…”

A series of Instagram Stories on Musallet’s account show that LeBron James flew to Dubai International Airport on Emirates, and was picked up directly from the plane and directed straight to the DXB Al Majlis VIP entrance.

James’ own Instagram Stories didn’t include any clips from his time in Dubai, but he has already shared a video of his next destination; a paradisal pool view with a basketball hoop attached to a palm tree with the caption ‘top of the morning’, followed by a jetty stretching from the beach into the sea with the word ‘sunrise’. It’s not clear exactly where he travelled to.

Trove is described as a meeting of gastronomy and art, with a menu of international cuisines overseen by Le Cordon Bleu trained Chef Doğukan Duguncu. There’s three different sections to choose from: a pretty restaurant packed with colourful furnishings, a relaxing shisha lounge and the largest alfresco terrace in Dubai Mall, which offers a front row seat to the worlds biggest fountain show.

Trove, Ground Floor, The Dubai Mall, now open. @thetrove