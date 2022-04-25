Learn a new skill (and get fed) at Dubai Food Festival…

Cooking is an art form that requires a lifetime of practice and innovation, and even the best chefs can master only a few skills. Become the master of your own kitchen with Foodie Experiences at Dubai Food Festival, by taking part in workshops across a breadth of cuisines.

Running from May 2 to 15, the annual Dubai Food Festival is your chance to delve into the culinary corners of Dubai, tasting your way across the city. We’ve already told you about the fantastic savings to be had at some of the best restaurants in town with Dubai Restaurant Week, and now we’re going to share the fun Food Experiences that await.

From sushi and dumpling-making classes with 1004 Gourmet, to an insight to the complex world of fermentation at Teible, and a chocolate dessert creation masterclass at Mondoux; there are so many cool things to learn on this year’s roster.

Additionally there are some chef tables to get involved with, including a five-course multi-sensory sweet journey with BRIX; a Reif Japanese Kushiyaki omakase experience headed up by Reif Othman; and a no-nonsense, four-course authentic Greek menu at Anasa.

You’ll also find some pretty cool cooking collaborations including desert dining with Platinum Heritage and Akmal Anuar; sustainable burgers with Pickl and Boca; and local oysters with Punjabi and Persian flavours brought to you by Dibba Bay x Moreish by K.

Finally, discover some Experiential Dining Experiences that you won’t find anywhere else. Sonara Camp is hosting a dinner in the dunes, where guests can expect dishes using locally sourced dates; Gulf Photo Plus will host Karama photo and food walks; and LOWE will serve a multi-course menu from would-be food scraps.

Discover the full list of Foodie Experiences at visitdubai.com.

Images: Provided