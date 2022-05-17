The best staycation deals in the UAE for summer 2022
For holidays closer to home, UAE residents can enjoy some serious perks on staycations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Northern Emirates…
Looking for a change of scenery? Staycations are a treasured past time of UAE residents, and many hotels across the emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best staycation deals in the UAE right now.
Dubai
W Dubai – Mina Seyahi
Be among the first to check-in, and check-out W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, which opened its doors last month. With its opening offer, you can enjoy an early check-in at 10am, overnight stay, late check-out at 6pm the following day, plus daily buffet breakfast at Ginger Moon and a Dhs200 credit to spend on food and drink. If you choose to upgrade from a room to a suite, you’ll get all that plus a cocktail session at W Lounge from 5pm to 7pm, a pool cabana for a day soaking up the sun, and Dhs500 credit per day rather than Dhs200.W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, doubles from Dhs2,200. Tel: (04) 350 9999, wdubaiminaseyahi.com
Park Hyatt Dubai
Located on the idyllic banks of Dubai Creek, Park Hyatt Dubai is a perfect spot for a weekend getaway, with its beautiful lagoon pool, serene spa and impressive collection of restaurants. Until June 27, UAE residents can enjoy the ‘summer surprise staycation’, which offers 30% off the best available rates. There’s daily breakfast at Brasserie du Park for two adults and two children included, as well as a 20% discount across 15 restaurants and bars, complimentary access to mini golf, and early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability.
Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, doubles from Dhs1,505, Tel: (0)4 602 1234, hyatt.com
Palazzo Versace Dubai
Beat the city heat this summer with a luxury escape to Palazzo Versace Dubai, where wallet-friendly rates start from Dhs900 this summer and include a whole array of benefits for UAE residents. As part of the exclusive offer, guests can indulge in a buffet breakfast at Giardino, be treated to high tea at the opulent Mosaico lounge and get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage across the resort, excluding Q’s Bar and Lounge and brunch packages. There’s also a Dhs150 voucher to spend at the spa, and guests can even enjoy beach access at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa through the week, with a minimum spend of Dhs300 per person. Rates are valid until September 30.
Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, doubles from Dhs900. Tel:(04) 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae
Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Looking to pack as much as you can into your weekend? Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ is offering its popular 36-hour staycation package once more for 2022, filled with all the rest and relaxation you could want, plus plenty of culinary too. With rates from Dhs600 for double occupancy, you’ll be able to check-in as early as 6am, and check-out by 6pm the following day. In between those 36 hours, you’ll check-in to a superior suites and enjoy sweeping views of the city, benefit from free shuttle services to Mall of Emirates and JBR for some retail therapy, plus enjoy a 20% discount on culinary experiences at JLT’s highest rooftop pool and Mediterranean restaurant, Paros; signature Indian restaurant Shamiana; and the neighbourhood sports café, TJ’s. For those who wish to include next day breakfast with their stay, the option to add-on Dhs50 per person per night is available.
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, doubles from Dhs600. Tel: (0)4 574 1111, tajhotels.com
W Dubai – The Palm
W Dubai – The Palm’s ‘Stellar Staycation’ offer sets the scene for an Insta-perfect getaway. With room rates starting from Dhs1,000, guests can kick off the day with a buffet breakfast for two at LIV restaurant, the hotel’s go to eatery for the freshest and brightest of meals, fill their days with pampering treatments at AWAY Spa with a 25 per cent discount, or soak up the sun at WET Deck, and enjoy buy one get one free beverages from 3pm to 5pm. As the sun goes down, retreat to Cali-cool SoBe for selected drinks at Dhs35, then dine alfresco at either Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito or Akira Back, and enjoy 25 per cent off dining. it’s valid until September 30.
Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs1,000. Tel: (0)4 245 5558, marriott.com
Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection
Check in for some family-friendly fun at the Habtoor Grand Resort this summer, and with a minimum two-night stay, you’ll get between Dhs200 and Dhs400 credit back to spend on food and drink, depending on which room category you book. On top of that, there’s unlimited access to the pool, beach and kids’ club, daily buffet breakfast and up to four bronze tickets to La Perle. You get Dhs200 per room per stay for standard rooms, Dhs300 per room per stay for club rooms, and Dhs400 per room per stay for suites. You’ll need code A1764 to book.
Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, doubles from Dhs767. Tel: (04) 399 5000, marriott.com
Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
On the fringes of the city nestled within the Dubai desert, Al Maha is one of the city’s most luxurious staycation spots. With the spa indulgence package, with room rates start from Dhs6,200 per room per night, guests can check-in to their own secluded suite with a private pool, enjoy full-board dining at the resort’s signature restaurant, Al Diwaan, and enjoy a pampering spa treatment too. Just use the promo code, SPA, when booking.
Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, doubles from Dhs6,200. Tel: (0)4 832 9900, marriott.com
ME Dubai
Perfect for couples looking to renew and relax, ME Dubai has designed a spa staycation with pampering in mind. Guests are welcomed with an in-room check-in experience to their Passion Suite, setting the tone for a stay that’s all about relaxation. Within the deal, couples will also enjoy a 90-minute couple’s massage at wellness by ME, a one-hour private session with a certified fitness instructor and a wholesome breakfast to round-out a nourishing two days.
ME by Melia, The Opus, Business bay, Dhs2,800 per couple. Tel: (0)4 525 2500, mebymelia.com
The Ritz-Carlton DIFC
Those looking to explore Downtown or make the most of a weekend in the city can experience a luxurious stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, and save 30% off the best available rate as a UAE resident. Alongside a discounted room rate, it includes a complimentary buffet breakfast for two adults and two children, plus lunch or dinner included too.
Dubai International Financial Centre, doubles from Dhs1,180. Tel: (0)4 372 2222, ritzcarlton.com
FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Dubai’s ultimate address for a guaranteed good time, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is an internationally-known party palace. Guests looking to check-in for an action-packed stay can take advantage of the hotel’s ‘pay 3, stay 4’ staycation deal, offering four nights for the price of three. When you’re not relaxing in your contemporary guest room or suite, you can expect to be soaking up the sun in your best swimwear at Beach by FIVE, or dining at one of the eight-restaurants on property, including modern Chinese Maiden Shanghai or stylish rooftop, The Penthouse.
Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs1,283, minimum four-night stay. Tel: (0)4 455 9999, fivehotelsandresorts.com
FIVE Jumeirah Village
With its collection of more than 250 swimming pools, and array of suites and apartments that serve as the ultimate party pad for a group getaway, FIVE Jumeirah Village is a wallet-friendly staycation for getting together with family and friends. Those looking to extend their weekend can take advantage of a free nights’ stay when they book for a four-night getaway, only paying for three. One bedroom apartments come with a full kitchenette and jacuzzi on the terrace, while two- and four-bedroom pads have their own swimming pools. Elsewhere, dine al fresco on Trattoria’s outdoor terrace, be among the first to try the array of pub grub at Goose Island, or relax and unwind at REFIVE Spa and treat yourself to a Natura Bisse facial or massage.
Jumeirah Village Circle, doubles from Dhs513 minimum four-night stay. Tel: (0) 4 248 9999, fivehotelsandresorts.com
The St Regis Downtown, Dubai
UAE residents can experience the luxuries of a St Regis staycation now in Downtown Dubai, with rates starting from Dhs1,500 per room per night. As well as a plentiful buffet breakfast, and the ability to take advantage of around-the-clock St Regis butler service, UAE residents will also be gifted hotel credit of Dhs200 for superior rooms, Dhs300 for deluxe rooms and Dhs400 for suites to redeem on dining and spa services. It’s valid on stays until November 2022.
Marasi Drive, Business Bay, doubles from Dhs1,225. Tel: (0)4 512 5555, marriott.com
The First Collection, JVC
A city staycation that starts from a wallet friendly Dhs350, The First Collection JVC’s staycation deal offers an early check-in, so you can kick off your getaway from 11am, as well as a late check-out at 3pm. Additionally, there’s 25% off all room rates, whether you’re checking in to a classic double or skyline terrace suite, plus 25% off dining at lively Latin American restaurant, Santé Ria, and the family-friendly Village Bistro.
The First Collection, Jumeirah Village Circle, from Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 275 6666, reservations.travelclick.com
Abu Dhabi
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
Looking for an Abu Dhabi staycation that gives you more bang for your buck? Book yourself a room at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and you’ll get the full room rate back to spend on food and drink. Whether it’s for delicious international dishes at Garage, cool sips at W Lounge or bites by the pool at Wet Deck, you can spend your credit however you like. Just be sure to use the promo code SPU. It’s valid for stays until June 30.
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, doubles from Dhs451. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, marriott.com
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara
Consistently recognised as one of the world’s most Instagrammable resorts, the winter season is a perfect time to retreat to Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara for an authentic Arabian getaway. Nestled in the golden dunes of the Empty Quarter, the resort has unveiled its ‘Night Journey’ staycation deal, inviting guests to uncover the mysteries of the desert and all its thrilling facets with a selection of adrenaline-packed activities. Alongside a daily complimentary breakfast, the rate includes a night walk through the endless desert with the experts, plus an exclusive night archery experience like no other.
Empty Quarter, Abu Dhabi, doubles from Dhs1,733. Tel: (0)2 895 8700, anantara.com
Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island
UAE residents can enjoy a discount of 30% off the best available room rates when checking-in to the luxe Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island right now, perfect for enjoying a five-star stay in the UAE capital. There’s also a 20% discount on food and beverage at restaurants including the 1920s themed steakhouse Butcher & Still, chic Italian restaurant Cafe Milano, plus a 20% discount on spa retail and treatments at The Spa.
Al Maryah Island, doubles from Dhs935, Tel: (0)2 333 2222, fourseasons.com
Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
For a desert staycation, guests can retreat to the spoils of Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa for a culinary weekend away with the ‘Epicurean Discovery’, offering a one-night stay in one of the desert-inspired guest rooms, it also comes with free WiFi and full board dining, offering visitors the chance to savour the extensive array of flavours. Authentic pizzas, fresh homemade pastas and creamy decadent tiramisu can be devoured out on the stunning outdoor terrace of Terra Secca, against the backdrop of enchanting sunsets, changing vistas and a paddock of elegant Arabian horses. Perched on the rooftop, Al Mesayan enraptures with its panoramic scenes and incredible selection of palate pleasing Levantine and French Moroccan specialties. Breakfast is then presented at the enchanting Bait Al Hanine restaurant, where the menu offers every kind of breakfast dish you can imagine, including traditional shakshuka, homemade granolas, fresh pastries, eggs prepared to order, fresh fruits and more.
Al Wathba south, doubles from Dhs2,000. Tel: (0)2 204 4444, marriott.com
Marriott Al Forsan
Discover the ultimate adventure staycation at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, in collaboration with the neighboring Al Forsan International Sports Resort ranging from archery, go-karting and horse-riding. With rates starting from a wallet-friendly Dhs450, the staycation includes daily breakfast, plus two adventure activities per person from a choice of go-karting and archery, wake-boarding and archery, or horse-riding and archery. Complimentary transportation to and from Al Forsan Sports Resort is also included, plus early check-in or late check-out subject to availability, and a 20% discount on all Marriott Hotel Al Forsan restaurants and bars.
Khalifa City A, doubles from Dhs450. Tel: (0)2 201 4000, marriottalforsan.com
Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts
For a stay that combines rustic nature, crystal clear water and abundant wildlife, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island is an ideal getaway for retreating from the city. There’s a trio of Anantara resorts to choose from: stay at Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort in a beautiful beach setting reminiscent of an ancient pearl fishing village, embellished with contemporary style; opt for Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort amidst Arabian Wildlife Park for an African lodge-like ambience; or check-in at Anantara Desert Islands Hotel Resort & Spa, where families can enjoy sea vistas and fortress luxury abound. All three resorts offer the ‘all-inclusive discovery package’, which includes an overnight stay, all-inclusive dining with buffet breakfast and set lunch and dinner menus, plus one activity for two adults and up to two children under 12 years per night from a selected choice of archery, nature walk, wildlife drive, lagoon kayaking and culture & history tour.
Sir Bani Yas Island, doubles from Dhs1,485. Tel: (0)2 897 8700, anantara.com
Ras Al Khaimah
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach
One of the UAE’s most beautiful resorts, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach invites UAE residents to enjoy a whole host of benefits this summer. Check-in for a minimum of two-nights between Sunday and Thursday to a luxurious Al Bahar Tented Beach Pool Villa, and you’ll enjoy breakfast, plus a resort credit of Dhs200 per night to spend at the resort’s dining poolside seafood and grill restaurant, Shore House. It’s valid until September 30, and you’ll need to use the code P91 when booking.
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, doubles from Dhs2,000. Tel: (07) 204 8888, ritzcarlton.com/alhamrabeach
InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa
There’s something blissfully relaxing about packing a bag and heading out of Dubai, even if it’s just for one night. And if you’re looking for a new staycation spot, then InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa needs to be on your radar. The recently opened resort is inviting UAE residents to be among the first to check-in and check-out this sprawling Ras Al Khaimah property, with a villa staycation deal that allows you to check in to one of the swanky private pool villas, enjoy a buffet breakfast for two, and a resort credit of Dhs250 to spend on food and drink.
InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah, doubles from Dhs873. icrasalkhaimah.com
Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort
For a family-friendly getaway with plenty of space and seclusion, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort invites guests to check into their own private paradise with its collection of beachfront villas that are perfect for group getaways. Set on a stretch of beach away from the main building complex, guests can choose from a range of villa options including the deluxe suite seafront or beach access villas, or upgrade to a two-bedroom family villa, some of which come with private pools. Guests staying at the resort can indulge in a delicious daily breakfast, and enjoy complimentary access to first-class facilities including multiple plunge pools, a 2km white sand beach and a recently refurnished gym.
Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, Villas from Dhs1,200. Tel: (0)7 228 8844, hilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island
Combining two of the UAE’s favourite past times, you can check-in for a brunch and stay at this family-friendly Marjan Island hotel from Dhs1,1991. Check in on Saturday for the Islander’s Brunch, with cuisines from five restaurants served alongside shoreside views and live entertainment. Food stations serve up meats cooked to order, lobsters, pizzas and 15 varieties of seafood for mains, but save room for sweets, with a chocolate fountain, fried ice cream and more for dessert. The party continues at rooftop Anchor bar until 8pm, after which guests can retreat to their rooms, then awake for a buffet breakfast and late check out at 5pm.
Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, Dhs1121 brunch and stay with soft drinks, Dhs1,229 brunch and stay with house drinks and bubbles. Tel: (0)7 203 0000, hilton.com
Fujairah
Le Meridien Al Aqah
For escaping the city, Fujairah is a top option for its beautiful natural scenery, gorgeous golden beaches, and laid back atmosphere. Nestled between the extraordinary backdrop Hajar Mountains and the glistening Indian Ocean, Le Meridien Al Aqah is a family friendly resort that’s perfect for a fun-filled holiday. Their all-inclusive staycation rates start from Dhs1,320 per room per night, and include a guaranteed sea-facing deluxe room, breakfast, lunch and dinner and unlimited house beverages.
Dibba Road, doubles from Dhs1,320. Tel: (0)9 244 9000, marriott.com
Sharjah
Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa
If you’re looking for a wellness-focused staycation, the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa is here to tick all your pampering boxes. Included in the package, guests will be treated to a one hour spa treatment, one hour personal trainer session, full, plus unlimited access to all the spa facilities, including ice bath, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam. The stay will also include breakfast and dinner (for both meals you can choose to either go to Gusti restaurant and have a lavish international buffet, or to stay in the comfort of your room and order meals from the in-room dining), and so you can stretch our your stay a little longer, there’s guaranteed check-in at midday and check-out at 3pm.
Al Muntazah Street, doubles from Dhs1,094. Tel: (0)6 563 0000, marriott.com