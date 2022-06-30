For the guys in your life that say all the best deals are for ladies…

There’s plenty of ladies’ nights in Dubai that offer top deals for the gals every night of the week. But now, there’s also incentives for the gents to tag along, too. From unlimited drinks to set menus, these ladies’ and gents’ nights are wallet-friendly ways to get together with your mates.

Yingsu

Head to newly opened Yingsu at DoubleTree by Hilton JBR on Wednesdays for Chi-Town. Powered by renowned party people, Candypants, there’s three ladies’ night sittings: 6pm to 8pm, 8pm to 10pm and 10pm to midnight, where there’s a food platter and two hours of unlimited drinks on offer. For ladies it’s priced at Dhs175, while guys pay Dhs250 for the same deal. The beverage offering includes, wine, prosecco, spirits and selected cocktails for ladies, while guys get all of that plus beer, all paired with an R&B and hip hop soundtrack.

Yingsu, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, 6pm onwards, Wednesdays, Dhs175 ladies, Dhs250 guys. Tel: (058) 177 9831, @yingsudxb

Raia Rooftop

The Analusian-meets-Moroccan themed Raia Rooftop Lounge at Taj Exotica invites everyone for a pocket-friendly dinner deal on Thursdays, where ladies can enjoy free-flowing drinks for three hours for Dhs145 plus a 30 per cent discount on food. Guys can enjoy unlimited house drinks for Dhs245.

Raia Rooftop Bar and Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs145 ladies, Dhs245 gents. Tel: (0)4 275 4444, tajhotels.com

Thia Skylounge

Take yourselves to the pretty Thia Skylounge every Wednesday from 7pm to midnight, where ladies can sip on four cocktails and graze on a food platter for Dhs199. For guys, it’s Dhs249 for a food platter and two cocktails.

Thia Skylounge, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 12am, Wednesdays, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs249 gents. Tel: (04) 602 3388,@thiaskyloungedubai

Lola Taberna Espa ñ ola

Pintxos, pronounced ‘pinchos’, are the perfect snack to enjoy over casual conversation with friends, and at authentic Spanish tapas bar, Lola, you can enjoy unlimited servings of them every Tuesday night. Hot and cold pintxos are on offer alongside three hours of unlimited house beverages plus a backdrop of live music, from 7pm to 10pm.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)4 247 6688, lolataberna.com

Akira Back

Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers up unlimited drinks and a selection of upscale Japanese sharing plates on Mondays. Pick a seat indoors right by the show kitchen, or reserve a table on the terrace and make the most of the stunning views out across the Palm Jumeirah. It’s priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mondays 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @akirabackdubai

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Every Tuesday Lock, Stock & Lipstick ladies’ night takes over the Business Bay, Barsha Heights and JBR branches of Lock, Stock & Barrel. From 6pm to 1am, girls can enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and a main course for Dhs150. The guys can get in on it too, with four drinks and a dish priced at Dhs150.

Grand Millenium Business Bay, Barsha Heights and Rixos Premium, JBR, Tues 6pm to 1am. Tel: (058) 836 2891 (JBR) or (04) 514 9195 (Barsha Heights). lsb-dubai.com

Torno Subito

Massimo Bottura’s first restaurant outside of Italy is a playful ode to 1950s life on the Riviera, bringing La Dolce Vita to the Palm Jumeirah. On Tuesdays, there’s a dinner deal for girls and guys that offers a three-course set menu of dishes like burrata, pizza marinara and cacao e pepe, plus unlimited drinks for three hours. It’s Dhs199 for ladies and the guys can join for Dhs299.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Hudson Tavern

Speakeasy bar Hudson Tavern’s Coyote Ugly-themed Wednesday ladies’ night invites the gents too. It includes a three-course sharing-style menu with dishes such as baby gem bites with quinoa avocado salad and the Hudson sliders. Ladies can enjoy three courses and four drinks for Dhs139, and gents can tuck into two courses and two drinks for Dhs149.

Hudson Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Wednesday, 6pm to 1am, from Dhs139. Tel: (0)487 1111. @hudsontaverndubai

Maiden Shanghai

Looking for a lively ladies’ night with deals for ladies and gents? Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is popular for its Crazy Rich Ladies’ Night which kicks off every Wednesday from 7pm. Ladies can enjoy a three-course meal of gourmet Chinese dishes for Dhs200 along with three complimentary beverages. The guys can do the same for Dhs300.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays from 7pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

ikandy Ultralounge

On Thursdays, there’s a poolside evening brunch amongst the prettily lit palm trees at ikandy ultralounge, with bites and free-flowing drinks for ladies and gents. Running from 8pm to 11pm against the backdrop of the skyscraping Downtown skyline, it’s priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.

ikandy ultralounge, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Thurs 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 405 2820. shangri-la.com

The City Grill

On Sundays, Habtoor City steakhouse The City Grill offers a ladies’ and gents’ night with deals on drinks and dining for ladies, and a drinks-only package for the guys. For ladies, five drinks a choice of main course is priced at Dhs120, while guys can enjoy two hours of free-flowing drinks for the same price.

The City Grill, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Sundays, 5pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 437 0088. @thecitygrilldubai

IKIGAI

There’s something for the guys and girls at IKIGAI’s Iku Iku dinner party. The Japanese fusion restaurant invites ladies and gents to enjoy a three-course set menu of signature dishes plus unlimited drinks from a selection of house pours and cocktails for Dhs149. Presented by House of Queens, expect a disco soundtrack and fun-filled atmosphere.

IKIGAI, Millennium Place Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, 8pm onwards, Wednesdays. Tel (0)4 550 8114. @houseofqueensdxb

SoBe

SoBe’s rooftop soiree on a Tuesday is all about bringing the party to the Palm Jumeirah. Hosted by Femme DXB, there’s six tokens for a wallet-friendly Dhs149, which can be redeemed against food and drink from 8pm until late. There’s a selection of light bites and beverages on offer, all served up to an epic soundtrack.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, 8pm onwards, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)4 245 5555, @femmedxb

McGettigan’s JLT

This popular Irish pub is about the girls and the guys on Mondays and Thursdays with their ‘McGett Together’ deal. From 6pm to 10pm, ladies and gents can sip on three complimentary beverages when they purchase a Dhs50 food voucher.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 6pm to 10pm Mon and Thu. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

Mr Miyagi’s

This Media City Asian street food restaurant and bar has reopened and has a ladies’ night happening on Wednesdays from 5pm. It’s Dhs179 for two hours of unlimited drinks and dim sum for ladies in the restaurant. Guys can get in on the action with the same deal for Dhs199.

Level 9, Media One Hotel, 5pm onwards, Wednesdays, Dhs179 ladies, Dhs199 gents. Tel:(04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com