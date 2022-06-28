Show-stopping visuals tell the story of artistic greats at Seven Paintings…

Are you a fan of unique dining concepts like Le Petit Chef and Sublimotion? There’s a new interactive dining experience to check out at Shangri-La Dubai that you’re sure to love.

Called Seven Paintings, the immersive, multi-sensory dining experience allows guests to discover stories behind some of the world’s greatest painters and their works. All the action happens on a table of high-tech LED visuals, 3D graphics and a little bit of illusion, with each course brought to life before your very eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangri-La Dubai (@shangrila_dubai)

The two-hour, intimate dining experience will take place every Friday at Shangri-La Dubai from July 1, priced at Dhs450 per person. The seven-course menu, created by acclaimed food artist Omar Satwari and Shangri-La Dubai’s executive chef Daniel Sheperd, promises a feast for the senses, themed around a story told by Leonardo da Vinci and Mona Lisa. It’s paired with an array of creative beverages that team perfectly with the narrative that celebrate the likes of Banksy, Michelangelo, pIcasso and Andy Warhol through show-stopping visuals.

You might find yourself eating a Picasso, or maybe seeing what Andy Warhol does with the best steak in town. A world of art awaits on your plate…

Seven Paintings, Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 8pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 405 2703, shangri-la.com