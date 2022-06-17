The collaboration broke the internet this week…

Earlier this week, What’s On broke the news (and the internet) that Adidas Originals will be launching a limited edition sneaker in collaboration with Dubai’s Ravi Restaurant. The cool kicks launch on June 23, and we have a feeling you’re going to need to act quick if you want a pair.

The family-owned business has been running since 1978 and holds a special place in many residents’ hearts, famed for serving authentic Pakistani food at an affordable price point. The colour way mixes two shades of green with an off-white leather body, while inside, the sock liner features a hand-drawn map of the river (or Ravi) in Northeast Pakistan.

Adidas worked directly with the owner to collaborate on the Superstar Ravi, which will be available from adidas.ae, priced at Dhs545 and selected stores exclusive to Dubai. These stores include Level Shoes in The Dubai Mall and levelshoes.com, as well as Les Benjamins in Mall of the Emirates, launching at 10am on June 23.

Sneakerheads familiar with adidas Original’s Superstar shoe will recognise the style of the Superstar Ravi edition. On the back, you’ll find the restaurant’s name in English on one foot and Arabic on the other, as well as the year it was founded. Hero dishes mark the design of the tongue, while the box packaging features lime-green tissue paper and a cardboard ‘takeaway’ style box.

“My family has worked so hard to bring Ravi to where it is now, it has become more than just a restaurant with staff and customers, it has become a home that many grew up with. To say that Ravi had a humble beginning and is now representing Dubai as a key city with adidas is a milestone to celebrate,” said RAVI founder, Chaudary Abdul Hameed.

