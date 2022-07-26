Because Uber and Careem aren’t enough…

Waiting a long time for a taxi in Dubai is a fairly common situation. However, this will soon be resolved as new taxi companies are going to launch online booking services in the city.

Adel Shakri, Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at RTA’s Public Transport Agency told Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm that five new companies will soon offer ride-hailing services in Dubai. They have been licensed to work via online reservation systems. He credited the decision to Dubai’s rising need for taxi services thanks to its ever-growing tourism sector and the thriving economy.

As per a recent study, bookings have gone up over the Hala e-system by 28 per cent in the last two years. The five areas in Dubai that have listed the highest demand for taxis are Deira, Business Bay, Al Barsha, Al Raffa, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

So, what are the new services?

Taxis can soon be reserved online from XXRide, WOW, Koi, Wikiride and DTC (Dubai Taxi Corporation). Most of these will come with their own apps. Currently only Uber and Careem are offering online booking services but this is slated to change.

Do note that Wikiride is new and does not have an established website or Instagram yet, but they can be reached via 04 448 7219.

Why book online?

Authorities have established that online bookings help avoid a slew of challenges. This includes long waiting times, lack of clarity on destinations, issues with communication between driver and passenger, and more.

Reports have shown that the average waiting time for a taxi has also reduced since 2018, from 11.3 minutes to 3.3 minutes.

The new companies will offer a range of amenities including carpools, family/women-friendly rides, limousine services and airport cabs.

Images: Archive and RTA