Start your weekend off at a cool evening brunch in Dubai…

It’s nearly the weekend, and if you’re thinking of unwinding as soon as the clock strikes six, there’s no better place to be than at a Friday evening brunch in Dubai.

Here are 18 restaurants to check out to enjoy a Friday evening brunch in Dubai.

Accents Restaurant

Prepare for a trip back to the 90s with Accent’s evening ‘drunch’, which takes place every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Sip on free-flowing beverages, snap a few photos and sing along to tunes from the past and present, courtesy of DJ Dadou. With glittering views of the breathtaking Dubai Marina, it’s a lively spot to party into the weekend.

Accents Restaurant & Terrace, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs195 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs385 sparkling. Tel: (055) 992 9102, intercontinentaldubaimarina.com

Besh Turkish Kitchen

The evening brunch at Besh Turkish Kitchen replicates the one that takes place at the famous Taksim Square street – one of the most buzzing streets in the heart of Istanbul. There’s a traditional Turkish feast, live entertainment, a Turkish bazaar and portraits done by an artist. Dig into Turkish mezze platters, salads and unlimited Mangal grills served straight to your table which you can pair with fine mocktails and cocktails. It will cost you Dhs220 for soft drinks and Dhs350 with premium beverages.

Besh Turkish Kitchen, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 377 2353. beshdubai.com

Blue Jade

Start the weekend right with a colourful Friday evening brunch whipped up by Blue Jade’s Chef de Cuisine, Chef Ta Van Huong. Saigon Social features an a la carte sharing-style menu, with signature Vietnamese dishes, including the famous Pho Bo (Vietnamese national noodle soup), moreish street food and a modern take on classics. The carefully selected dishes coupled with innovative crafted drinks, alongside friendly service, promises to be a culinary extravaganza. Complete with live entertainment, including the lively hand pan, guests should expect a vibrant and unforgettable night out.



Blue Jade, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs249 soft drinks, Dhs398 Asian cocktails and house drinks. Over 12s only. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. @bluejadedubai

Enigma

Delight in Persian and Peruvian classics every Friday at The Prusiana Brunch at Enigma at Palazzo Versace Dubai. Start off with delectable appetizers such as traditional Peruvian Cosa Limena and Masto Laboo and mains – served family-style at the table – include succulent kebabs, delicious slow-cooked stews and more. Live dancers and a DJ will keep you entertained. Prices start from Dhs350.

Enigma, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Fri 7pm to 11pm, Dhs350 food only, Dhs380 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, children 5 to 11 Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

Fairmont the Palm

Gorgeous Asian restaurant Ba-Boldly Asian has just launched a brand new Friday brunch which launches on February 11. Running from 6pm to 11pm, you can tuck into Chef’s special selection of sushi, sashimi, sea bass with ponzu, pan-fried black pepper beef buns, crispy wontons with pickled plum and more. Of course, no brunch would be complete without free-flowing drinks and you can enjoy them whilst listening to top tunes provided by the resident DJ.

Ba-Boldly Asian, Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri 6pm to 11pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs375 house wine and beer, Dhs450 house wine, beer, selected cocktails and spirits. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @ba.boldlyasian

Graze Grill

Graze Grill in City Walk offers the Graze Supper Club on Fridays from 7pm to 11pm. Feast on classic dishes such as steak tartare, burrata, Josper-grilled octopus and cuts of beef prepared three ways – smoked brisket, braised short rib and grilled tenderloin. A selection of classic, spicy and sour cocktails can be paired with your meal.

Graze Grill, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com

The Hide

A decadent foodie affair, The Hide’s Friday night brunch is a two and a half hour rolling package, featuring prime cuts and premiums grapes. Available for any 2.5 hour slot from 6pm to 9pm, there’s two menus – classic and epicurean – which both offer an array of starters, followed by the star of the show, a delicious meat platter with a trio of sides. For dessert, it’s a Crème Brûlée with berries and cream, plus a strawberry cheesecake.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Fridays, 2.5 hour packages from 6pm to 9pm, Dhs390 classic, Dhs590 epicurean. Tel: (0)4 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Hudson’s Tavern

Start the weekend off with a bang at Hudson’s Tavern’s new evening brunch. It’s inspired by Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, and has all of the trappings of New York. Dishes include a sharing-style menu including shrimp cocktail, fresh caesar salad, Nashville hot chicken sliders with a side of crispy fries and a variety of tasty tacos. Sip on signature New York-inspired cocktails.

Hudson’s Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Fri 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 cocktails and bubbles. Tel: (0)4 871 1016. accor.com

Jazz@Pizza Express

For some laidback fun to kickstart your weekend with loved ones, this lively music spot in JLT is the place to be. The Stage Brunch kicks off every Friday at 8pm and includes unlimited Italian favourites. Dig into uper-soft dough balls, spicy chicken wings and irresistible burrata pizza with prices starting from Dhs199.

The Stage Brunch, Jazz PizzaExpress, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Fri 8pm onwards, Dhs199 onwards. Tel: (0)4 441 6342, pizzaexpress.ae

Karma Kafe

Welcome the weekend with Burj Khalifa views, the Dubai Fountains, and a brunch at Karma Kafe. The fab atmosphere features Pan-Asian cuisine, electric beats and free-flowing beverages. Prices start from Dhs330 and runs from 8pm to 11pm. Tuck into unlimited raw and seafood, small dishes, salads and sides before digging into one main dish. To end your night on a sweet note, you have a dessert platter.

Karma Kafe, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs330 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 sparkling, Tel: (0)4 565 7220. karma-kafe.com

Maui Beach Restaurant & Bar

Dedicate your Friday night to discovering unique flavours from regions across India. Surprise delicacies are served in a street food market-style, so brace your tastebuds for a flurry of new finds. The Desi Junction Friday evening brunch offers a family-friendly evening both indoors and out, with tables close enough to hear the waves lap against the beach. Because what beats the crunch of chaat and puri like the music of the ocean?

Maui Beach Restaurant & Bar, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri 7pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs98 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Head to Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen to enjoy dinner and three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs225 (grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah). Drinks include selected beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, and you can choose a main from authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash (beef or vegan), fish and chips, vegan cottage pie, shepherd’s pie, steak and ale pie, chicken and mushroom pie or all-day English breakfast.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Motorino

Motorino’s late brunch on Friday and Saturday nights is perfect for fans of pizzas and pasta. Each week, the chefs pick a different pizza to share, signature pasta dishes and new dessert creations. For Dhs199 you can get a selection of spirits, while Dhs279 gets you spirits plus cocktails, like Aperol Spritz.

Motorino, JA Ocean View, JBR, Dubai, Fri and Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 814 5590. motorinodubai.com

Paros

The Nisi Night Brunch takes place at award-winning rooftop bar, Paros, every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Enjoy unlimited pan-Asian starters, a choice of a la carte main, plus a platter of desserts, all served up against the backdrop of live performances by by Walter Scalzone and Sabrina Terence.

Paros, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs245 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs375 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 574 1111, parosdubai.com

Sama Lounge

Check out a Latin American fiesta at Same Lounge, a rooftop bar in JBR, which will take you on a journey to Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Dishes include chicken coxinha, a cheese bread, cassava fries and Polenta fries served with rucola mayo and garlic aioli, picanha beef sliders with spicy mayo, cajun and paprika rubbed tenderized chicken breast, barbecued beef chorizo, chicken wings, calamari rings and more. Wash it all down with unlimited drinks.

Sama Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott, JBR, Dubai, Fridays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 439 8888. samaloungedubai.com

Sante Ria

Last year, a lifestyle hotel called The First Collection opened its doors in JVC, bringing with it a lively new Latin American concept called Santé Ria. On Fridays, it invites you to discover the flavours of Latina America with the Azúcar Brunch from 8pm to midnight, which pairs a set menu with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment from drummers.

Sante Ria, The First Collection JVC, Jumeirah Village Circle, Fridays, 8pm to 12am, Dhs150 soft, Dhs250 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 6630, santeriadubai.ae

Seven Sisters

Dig out your gladrags for a five-hour Sundown Brunch by Seven Sisters, in partnership with LUV events. Running from 3pm every Friday and Saturday, DJs spin a mix of hip-hop and R&B and mixologists serve up endless cocktails as the kitchen rolls out sushi, sliders and more. Oh, and don’t forget an obligatory selfie at sunset.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Fri and Sat 3pm to 8pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks, Dhs450 bubbles. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sundownbrunch

STK

If you’re looking to kick off the weekend with a lively evening brunch, STK’s ‘Rare’ party brunch is one to book. A three hour package that runs from 8pm to 11pm every Friday, expect to tuck into a three course sharing menu of quinoa salad, salmon and seabass ceviche and sliders to start, followed by an array of mains including cauliflower risotto, roasted salmon and their signature steak all brought to the table. It’s finished off with a choice of New York cheesecake or cookie dough and creme brulee. It’s served up to a playlist of lively hiphop hits spun by the venue’s resident DJs.

STK, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs350 house, Dhs400 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 394 1832, stksteakhouse.com

Images: Supplied