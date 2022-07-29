Saadiyat Grove is the ambitious plan to link the island’s cultural gems…

Master developers Aldar are quite literally shaping Abu Dhabi’s future with their visionary leisure, retail and entertainment projects across the emirate. But some of their most exciting upcoming work is on Saadiyat Island.

We already have some concrete information on what the new Saadiyat Cultural District will look like, with construction underway on teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Abrahamic Family House, the Natural History Museum and Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences.

We also now know that Saadiyat Grove will play a large part in the look and layout of the island, a blended leisure, commercial and residential project that looks to be linking (or close enough) the individual culture mega projects and the beachfront entertainment district of Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

What we know about Saadiyat Grove

The important numbers we have so far are that the launch date is set for some time in 2023. There’ll be a ‘Town Square’, more than 70 retail stores, a gym, cinema, offices, and 50,000 sqm of dining space.

Aldar’s website describes some of the aesthetic experiences you can expect, saying “interactive artworks and digital murals surround you”.

Louvre Abu Dhabi residences will also be part of the project. Once complete, there’ll be a residential complex of 400 apartments, with an iconic address, stunning ocean views and next-door-neighbour-status to one of the world’s most impressive collections of art and historical artefacts.

Included within the structure will be Le Salon Détente — a lounge for residents that will feature art curated in consultation with the experts at Louvre Abu Dhabi; a 12-seater Cinema Privé for private theatre experience; a wellness centre – Spa Bien-être which will of course feature a gym, sauna rooms, spaces for yoga and meditation; and there will also be an indoor kids’ playroom, called, appropriately, the Creativité Room. It’s all part of Saadiyat Grove, a 242,000 square metre, Dhs10 billion development which will also include retail and entertainment attractions, other residential properties, two news hotels and co-working spaces.

