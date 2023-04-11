Just a few future holidays we’re mega excited for…

Abu Dhabi has always been a place of truly capital leisure mega projects. Its fractal coastline features a suite collection of beachfront beauties, there are palace-inspired desert oases, urban design masterpieces, wellness wonderlands and family friendly hubs for forever memories.

But there’s always ‘room’ for more. These are the Abu Dhabi hotels we’re most looking forward to check in on, soon…

Nammos Hotels & Resorts

Nammos has become one of the biggest names on the global beach club scene. But now the Mykonos-born hotspot is expanding into hotels, with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. And best of all, there’s a stunning Nammos Hotel coming to Abu Dhabi. Although the location of Nammos’ Abu Dhabi is yet to be confirmed, we do know the hotel will open in 2025, as per its website. We’re already packing our bags. An extension of the brand’s refined, fun-loving beachside dining experience, guests checking-in to Nammos Hotel & Resorts, can expect the same style and sophistication at the resort iteration. According to the announcement, Nammos Hotels & Resorts will ‘provide an unrivalled and genuine hospitality experience that mirrors elements of the existing Nammos offerings, whilst evoking a true sense of laid-back luxury.’ ammoshotels.com/abudhabi

Mondrian Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s luxury hotel scene is getting a sprinkling of design-led excellence, as Mondrian Hotels is set to open a stunning property in the capital. The Mondrian Abu Dhabi, officially announced I n March, will open on the canal front in Downtown Abu Dhabi. Mondrian Hotels are known for their dazzling design and local-first approach, which is exactly what you can expect from this jaw-dropping waterfront property. Although we’ll have to wait until next year to check-in to Mondrian Abu Dhabi, it’s set to be worth the wait, with a visually breathtaking collection of rooms and suites, and mouthwatering selection of restaurants. According to reports, it’ll open in 2024.

Liwa Hotel, Autograph Collection, Abu Dhabi

Found within the fertile hem of Liwa’s majestic oasis, the Liwa hotel exudes secluded luxury. Autograph Collection Hotels are of course classy like that, with structural nods to the future as well as the region’s past. When it opens in 2023 (fingers crossed), this desert gem will include 66 rooms and suites (with some huge three-bedroom villas on the way too), there’ll also be three dining venues, a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool and a kids club.

Unnamed at Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences/ Saadiyat Grove

Louvre Abu Dhabi represents the cultural epicentre of the emirate, but after a truly astounding piece of news announced by local master developers, Aldar — it might soon represent the epicentre of your living room too. Once complete, the Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences by Aldar will be a residential complex of 400 apartments, with an iconic address, stunning ocean views and next-door-neighbour-status to one of the world’s most impressive collections of art and historical artefacts. Included within the structure will be Le Salon Détente — a lounge for residents that will feature art curated in consultation with the experts at Louvre Abu Dhabi; a 12-seater Cinema Privé for private theatre experience; a wellness centre – Spa Bien-être which will of course feature a gym, sauna rooms, spaces for yoga and meditation; and there will also be an indoor kids’ playroom, called, appropriately, the Creativité Room. It’s all part of Saadiyat Grove, a 242,000 square metre, Dhs10 billion development which will also include retail and entertainment attractions, other residential properties, two news hotels and co-working spaces.

Erth

First constructed in 1983 for the UAE military, The Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi was always a building of distinctive character. In 1997, it opened to the public as the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel. Announced at Arabian Travel Market 2021 — the refit, refurb, full refresh and comprehensive razzle-dazzling is due to be completed very very soon, where it will be relaunched as Erth. Which in addition to offering a cool syntactic nod to the planet we live on, also means ‘legacy’ in Arabic, and that just gives us all the feels. Guests will be able to luxuriate in the cool of the resort’s chic pool; build sand palaces on the Blue-Flag certified private beach; or wander through the botanical maze of the lush Al Fayy Garden. You could also hit the indoor and alfresco recreational hubs, offering access to a fully equipped modern gym; six separate dining experiences; dedicated event and meeting spaces; and a brand new ballroom. At re-launch, we can expect a key inventory of 237 rooms, 42 suites and excitingly super luxe-looking 13 villas.

Unnamed at Jubail Island

Nestled between Yas and Saadiyat, Jubail Island is already one of Abu Dhabi’s most idyllic islands, thanks to its lush, stretching mangroves. And now, Lead Development, is taking the *ahem* lead on shaping the future of Jubail, as part of the island’s Dhs10 billion redevelopment project. Their aim is to plant low-impact, luxurious yet sustainable living into the stunning natural beauty that surrounds the development so that the two worlds can live, and thrive, in harmony. Lead’s latest announcement for the future of Jubail, is The Souk. Once finished it will provide low-rise, low-density, luxurious residential properties and serve as a futuristic eco-friendly community hub for the six upcoming villages of the island complete with a dazzling collection of attractions. Visitors will be able to explore parks, swimming pools, sports facilities, play areas and restaurants; it will operate a mosque, a hotel, include a nursery, a specialised clinic, a gym, supermarket; you’ll be able to meander through chic boutiques, compare menus at food and beverage pavilions, and set up shop in the designated commercial office space

Unnamed at Ramhan Island

Also announced this year, the latest island confirmed to receive the mega project treatment is — Ramhan Island in Abu Dhabi. It’s located just to the east of Jubail Island, which is undergoing something of a dramatic cosmetic transformation itself. t will likely be connected to the mainland either directly by bridge, or via Jubail (or perhaps both) as the stated driving time to Yas Island is 10 minutes (Abu Dhabi Aiport will be 15 minutes away, Saadiyat will be 18 minutes). The team behind the Ramhan iOSland update is Eagle Hills, a real estate company from EMAAR mastermind Mohamed Ali Alabbar.

The island’s vital statistics include plans for 1,800 villas; a 120-key luxury hotel; 900 marina apartment residencies; a 1.7km retail store parade; 120 marina berths; there will be a wellness hub, restaurants, a beach bar on the community beach; green spaces; running tracks; nursery; mosque; school and more.

Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts – the luxury independents arm of Hilton Hotels – is set to transform Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi into a breathtaking resort complete with a stunning golf course. Expected to open in 2024, Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts has been designed to draw inspiration from the destination, with 80 expansive villas set between the beach and flanking the waters edge. Three swimming pools, tennis and paddle courts and an elegant spa give a strong wellbeing element, while for foodies, the island will feature two signature restaurants, two bars and an exclusive beach club. A kids’ club, splash pad, and children’s pool will cater to families looking for an idyllic island escape.

The Marriott Mirfa Resort, Abu Dhabi

A beachfront property in the Al Dhafra region of the emirate, and the first Marriott Hotels and Resorts branded property in Abu Dhabi. The 114-room property is expected to be ready by 2025 and feature three restaurants, an M Club Lounge, a pool, spa, fitness center, tennis courts and a kids club.

Marriott Executive Apartments Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

Landing in 2024, this property sits on one of the most commercially active islands of the Abu Dhabi archipelago — this, what is marketed as the perfect solution for long stays, hotel will come with 147 one and two bedroom apartments, a fitness centre, pool and kids club.

Unnamed at Mina Zayed redevelopment

Mina Zayed, named after the UAE’s founding father, is a 40-year-old port-side community that was instrumental in Abu Dhabi’s meteoric growth as a trading hub. The three million square metre glow-up project aims to create a blended housing, tourism and entertainment destination, in addition to building on the reputation of the area as a colourful commerce hub. When the project is completed, visitors will be able to enjoy enhanced shopping experiences, such as a brand new fish market, seasonal market and redeveloped plant souq. The redevelopment includes the involvement of both Modon Properties and Aldar Properties, which means the concept and execution of the new set-up is in the very best hands.

