Start the week off on a high…

Monday is the new Sunday, thanks to the change of the working week. So if you don’t like Mondays, these great ladies’ night deals may change your mood. Unlimited drinks optional. Fun guaranteed. Here are the best Monday ladies’ night deals in Dubai.

Americano

What’s the deal: Speak-easy inspired bar, Americano, has ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You’ll get three complimentary beverages when you order an item from the main menu. It runs from 7pm to 10.45pm on Mondays and 6pm to 10.45pm on Wednesdays.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 10.45pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/Americano-Dubai

Akira Back

What’s the deal: Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers up unlimited drinks and sharing platters at its sleek Japanese cuisine, priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys. Guests can sit indoors or on the terrace.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @akirabackdubai

Argentina Grill

What’s the deal: Argentina Grill offers t a complimentary Prosecco and 3 hours of unlimited selected drinks for Dhs129 every Monday at its La Mer outlet. There’s also 25 per cent off the authentic Argentinian menu and sounds from a live DJ.

Argentina Grill La Mer, La Mer North, Jumeirah 1, 7pm to midnight, Monday. @argentinagrill_dubai

Babiole

What’s the deal: Upscale Mediterranean restaurant Babiole in the Hilton Al Habtoor City has the perfect Monday and Friday offering for if you want to extend that weekend feeling. For Dhs165 you can enjoy a 3-course dinner and free-flowing house drinks.

Babiole, Level 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Mon 8pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 437 0077. babioledubai.com

Kyo Dubai



Dig your chopsticks into Kyo Dubai’s Sakura ladies’ night. The Japanese restaurant is a stylish spot, which serves sashimi, sushi and teppanyaki. The ladies’ night package costs Dhs95 and takes place every Monday from 9pm. Enjoy three drinks and a sushi platter, plus a further 30 per cent off the food menu.

Kyo Dubai, The Pointe West Marina, Ground Floor, Dubai. Mon 9pm, Dhs95. Tel: (0)52 138 8885. kyorestaurant.com

Level 43

What’s the deal: Perfect for the after-work crowd, Geisha Nights runs every Monday from 9pm until 12am with unlimited sparkling, white and red wine, plus a sushi platter for Dhs99.

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mon 9pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 316 9888. level43lounge.com

McGettigan’s JLT

What’s the deal: This popular Irish pub is about the girls and the guys on Mondays and Thursdays with their ‘McGett Together’ deal. From 6pm to 10pm, ladies and gents can sip on three complimentary beverages when they purchase a Dhs50 food voucher. The same deal is available at McGettigan’s Convention Tower, DWTC.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 6pm to 10pm Mon and Thu. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

Miss Tess

What’s the deal: Pay a visit to fun Asian venue Miss Tess for a food platter and unlimited selected drinks priced at Dhs148.

Miss Tess, Taj Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Mon 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (050) 498 8505. facebook.com/MissTessDubai

Miss Lily’s

What’s the deal: Get your girls together for Miss Lily’s Pum Pum Party every Monday, where you’ll get a Caribbean food platter along with three selected cocktails for Dhs120. There’ll also be some cool tunes from DJ Crown Prince to get the party going.

Miss Lily’s, Sheikh Zayed Road, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 356 2900. facebook.com/misslilysdxb

Topgolf

What’s the deal: Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, all for Dhs200. Included, you’ll get two hours of game play in a booth that fits up to six. All that golfing can be thirsty work, so also included in the Dhs200 price tag is a choice of either four house drinks from a selection of wines and spirits; or unlimited bubbles plus a signature Topgolf cocktail. Then, you’ll also get a choice of main course from the menu of crowd-pleasing grazing bites like nachos, grilled chicken and avocado wrap or a margherita pizza.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, 6pm onwards (last reservation at 9.45pm), Mondays, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 371 9999, topgolfdubai.ae

Toro Toro

What’s the deal: One of the city’s most popular Monday ladies’ nights, Dulce Maria serves up unlimited bubbles and one dish for Dhs125 at Toro Toro. Alternatively, opt for a set menu with three complimentary drinks for Dhs175.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

Images: Provided