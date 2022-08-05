End the working week on a high…

If you want to give your post-work drinks an upgrade, then book yourself onto one of these ladies’ nights. Whether the words free-flowing drinks or unlimited bites do it for you, you are spoilt for choice. Here are the best Friday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Andreea’s

What’s the deal: Andreeas Beach Club offers a three course menu and free-flowing drinks from 8pm to 11pm on Fridays all for Dhs135. The DJ will be spinning tunes and the good vibes will be rolling.

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (058) 693 5778. Facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai

Bleu Blanc

What’s the deal: What’s better than a ladies’ night on a Friday? A ladies’ night on multiple nights of the week, that’s what. You’ll find just that at gorgeous French restaurant Bleu Blanc. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, you and your girls will get two complimentary beverages and 30 per cent off the a la carte menu. Bleu Blanc, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Wed, Thu and Fri 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 512 5533. bleublanc-dubai.com

Bounty Beets

What’s the deal: Cute restaurant Bounty Beers offers unlimited bites and five drinks for Dhs129, or a main course and dessert with five drinks for Dhs149 on Fridays.

Up-Beet, Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7333. facebook.com/bountybeets

The Mansion

What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 11pm to 1am. For Social Fridays, open format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed to Sat, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

Qube Sports Bar What’s the deal: This sports bar is welcoming ladies on a Friday night. The package includes three house beverages drinks and three snacks for Dhs89. Qube Sports Bar, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 381 3111. themeydanhotel.com Wane by Somiya What’s the deal: While it’s not exactly a ladies’ night, this unlimited drinks deal at Address Dubai Marina’s poolside lounge Wane by Somiya deserves a mention. For Dhs199 ladies enjoy free-flowing drinks and a sharing platter from 8pm to 11pm, served up to top R&B tunes. Guys can get in on the action for Dhs249. Wane by Somiya, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (052) 884 4879, wanebysomiya.com

Images: Instagram/Provided