Some new arrivals will no longer require sponsorship, while tourists will be able to stay for 60 days…

Back in April, the UAE cabinet announced major changes to the UAE visa system, which will see new entry visas with simplified requirements and more benefits for visitors and residents. And it’s set to come into effect next month, from September 2022.

One of the biggest overhauls of the UAE visa system in recent years, the 10 types of visa is a “step that supports the country’s competitiveness in the tourism, economic and educational sectors” according to a Tweet from the UAE Government Twitter. The changes announced by the UAE Media Office were approved approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

New visas for visitors

The biggest news for visitors entering the UAE is that tourist visas will be valid for 60 days, an expansion from the current 30.

A five-year, multi-entry tourist visa was also introduced, which allows visitors to stay up to 90 continuous days in the UAE. However, they can’t exceed 180 days in a year. For this visa, proof of having a bank balance of $4,000 or equivalent in foreign currency in the last six months is required.

Expansion of the UAE golden visa

It will also become easier for residents to be granted a UAE golden visa, with simplified requirements and expanded talents able to apply. Public and real estate investors are covered in the expanded categories, as well as exceptional talents in fields that include art and culture, digital technology and sport. An array of scientists and professionals as well as frontline heroes are also eligible to apply.

Explore job and business opportunities

Young talents and skilled talents will be able to explore job opportunities through a new visa that won’t require a UAE host or sponsor. According to The National, this would be granted to those classified in the first or second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation who are educated to bachelor’s degree level or equivalent. Fresh graduates of the best 500 universities in the world are also considered.

Similarly, there will be easy entry for those looking to explore investment and business opportunities without needing a UAE sponsor.

Residency permits

Several visas, including the one-year remote working visa, five-year retirement visa and two-year real estate owner visa require no sponsor and can be renewed for the same period.

Residents will also be able to sponsor their unmarried sons until the age of 25, rather than 18, and unmarried daughters regardless of their age.